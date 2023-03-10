If you live in the Phoenix area, you may have heard of rooter service without fully understanding what it is. The term refers to a plumbing service that deals with drain and sewer issues caused by tree root infiltration, such as major clogs and broken pipes.
What is a Plumbing Rooter?
A plumbing rooter is a tool that clears blockages and clogs in drain and sewer pipes. The original tool was a long, flexible cable with a cutting head or auger, but today, there are various forms of rooters, including manual, electric and water jet rooters.
Signs That You Need Rooter Service
You may need rooter service if you experience:
Slow or no drainage
Multiple drain clogs
Gurgling toilets
Sinkholes in your yard
These are signs of blockages or clogs in your pipes and drains caused by tree roots.
The Rooter Service Process
The rooter service process typically involves the following steps:
Camera inspection
Diagnosis
Clearing the blockage
Possible pipe repair
A plumber will use a camera to inspect the pipe, diagnose the tree root progression and use the appropriate tools to clear the blockage. Depending on the pipe's age and damage, additional repairs or replacements may be needed.
Preventing Tree Root Intrusion
To avoid future blockages, it's recommended to have your drains cleaned every 18 to 22 months and to be aware of the age and condition of your pipes. Taking preventative measures can help you avoid plumbing emergencies and ensure peace of mind.
If you need rooter services in Phoenix, consider the expert plumbers at Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical. We guarantee a job done right every time and are committed to upfront pricing and customer satisfaction.
Contact us at 480-494-2289 or online for fast plumbing services.
