In recognition of their relentless pursuit of excellence, passion for serving others and consistent drive to exceed expectations, 34 Platinum Living Realty agents were awarded as the firm’s top agents of the year.
The agents, who were credited with making “a profound impact on the company’s success,” received the awards at a recent annual ceremony hosted by Platinum Living Realty, a Scottsdale-based independent luxury real estate brokerage.
“These agents embody the core values that define Platinum Living Realty: integrity, professionalism and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional results,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty. “We deeply appreciate your remarkable achievements and the incredible value you bring to our team and clients.”
The brokerage’s top agents were awarded by tiers based on the previous year’s gross commission income for each agent.
Agents who received the Platinum Circle (grossing $75,000 to $100,000) include Elysia Porter, Dusti Martin, Karen Riff, Peter Hall, Jack Luciano, Raul Siqueiros, Mick Dickes, Kathleen Ticknor and J.D. Ask.
Named to the Circle of Excellence (grossing $100,000 to $250,000) are Bret Ceren, Glen Mills, Candice Boller, Yvonne Cahill, Tamara Rizzi, Justin Miller, Vanessa Roark, Lisa Gifford, Otley Smith, Blondie Sherman, Kathleen Cummings, Frankie Mae Rojas, Ariana Arroyo, Will Dietz and Shannon Volk.
Those named to the Premier Circle (grossing $250,000 to $500,000) include Matt Horton, Jodi Anderson and Kaye Hert.
Scott Semer was named to the Pinnacle Circle (grossing $500,000 to $750,000).
The top spot, the President's Circle (grossing $750,000 to $1 million) was awarded to Sammie Hone.
In addition to individual awards, Platinum Living Realty recognized its top three teams: The Hone Team, A Real Estate Group and North Valley Agents. Also in the team category, Travis Anderson was named the top lead team agent.
Vanessa Roark was given the Rookie of the Year award.
Platinum Living Realty uses proven systems, lead generation tools, support and specialized coaching and support for its real estate agents. Owners Jay and Michelle Macklin provide resources and mentoring to help their agents effectively target and grow their businesses, generate new leads and guide home buyers and sellers in navigating Arizona’s thriving real estate market.
Specializing in real estate services for luxury communities like DC Ranch, north Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Paradise Valley, Platinum Living Realty offers a diverse collection of properties from cozy single-family to ultra-luxury estates. For more information, visit platinumlivingrealty.com.
