Sagewood, a life plan community located in north Phoenix, was recently recognized for its highly individualized memory care program, Heartfelt Connections.
“Heartfelt Connections is an individualized program that starts with getting to know each resident’s life story, focusing on each resident’s capabilities,” according to program description on Sagewood's website. “Then, we develop a personalized plan that concentrates on each resident’s unique abilities and celebrates each small success.”
The Heartfelt Connections memory care program supports daily functioning and maintains a sense of purpose, satisfaction, dignity and quality of life for residents at Sagewood. Each resident has a care-plan tailored directly to their needs, capabilities, interests and more.
Sagewood was awarded the “Gold Standard” from Life Care Services, the founder of Heartfelt Connections. This award recognizes that all employees are well-versed in the program and use it effectively to give residents the best possible care.
Staff members at Sagewood complete several courses annually on the Heartfelt Connections methods but the sentiment of the program is rooted in the heart of Sagewood as well.
“It can be extremely hard for families and friends to watch their loved one’s abilities decline,” said Dannis Murphy, assistant director of assisted living and memory care manager. “At Sagewood and through Heartfelt Connections, we focus on the abilities remaining in residents and create programs to strengthen these skills and foster independence.”
Two of the most impactful programs for memory care residents are life stations and points of interest stations. Life stations encompass activities that residents would do on a daily basis during their lives such as grocery shopping, laundry, setting a dinner table and more. By participating in these life stations, residents are not only able to operate independently but are given a sense of purpose by helping the community.
Points of interest stations are hobby-related activities to either hone-in on a new passion or tap into an interest they once had. Sagewood provides opportunities to complete arts and crafts, make music, participate in STEM activities, gardening and other interest-related activities.
Staff members use resident experiences to create life stations and points of interest stations. By taking a genuine interest in residents’ lives, staff learn about their past work-experience, hobbies, likes and dislikes. Staff keep detailed notes and communicate with one another to learn all they can about the residents to provide a personalized level of care.
Sagewood also provides tools to help residents stay independent for as long as possible. For example, residents with Parkinson’s Disease are provided with weighted dining utensils so they can still feed themselves. A common issue in memory care and assisted living communities is over-caring which often leads to a more rapid decline in physical, emotional and cognitive health.
“We work with the residents and their families to create an individual care plan, tailored activities and we make sure residents get as much one-on-one attention as possible,” said Gina Razdan, director of assisted living and memory care. “Our staff truly believe in the Heartfelt Connections program and the positive impact it has on residents.”
To learn more about Sagewood and the Heartfelt Connections program visit sagewoodlcs.com.
