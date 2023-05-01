Opened as Outlets at New River in 1996 and renamed Outlets at Anthem in 2002, the north Valley shopping center located on Anthem Way has again changed its name to better reflect the communities it serves.
That’s right, anyone headed for the Outlets at Anthem will need to enter a new name into their GPS system, as the landmark outdoor shopping center officially changed its name to Outlets North Phoenix on March 28.
According to Steve Craig, property developer and owner of Craig Realty Group (which owns and operates Outlets at Anthem), the name change is in response to the explosive growth in the northern reaches of the Phoenix city limits and increased shopper demand.
“As anyone who lives in the area knows, growth in the North Phoenix area has been tremendous, especially the last five years,” Craig said.
“When we first acquired the property, it was named Outlets at New River and was a tourist destination for those traveling along the I-17, including those looking into the master planned community of Anthem. We’ve evolved over the years to be the preferred shopping center for the northern boundaries of Phoenix and as the north valley has evolved, we’re now changing our name to reflect that.”
Immediately after being bought by Craig Realty Group, the shopping center was renamed Outlets at Anthem in 2002 as an outdoor, family and pet-friendly destination. It was a popular place to shop for deals at designer retailers and a convenient pit-stop for Valley residents heading north to Flagstaff or heading back to the Valley. It even advertised its sparkling clean, air-conditioned bathrooms for road-weary travelers.
Also in 2002, the shopping center staked its claim as a festive destination during the holidays featuring the state’s largest Christmas tree, which it has continued to house every year since. For more than 20 years, families from all over the Valley flocked to the Outlets at Anthem for a healthy dose of the Christmas spirit.
Besides its well-loved Christmas events, the shopping center hosts events year-round. With a playground, splash pad, mother’s lounge area, food court, flat-screen TVs and free WiFi, the outlets make for a fun family excursion for residents and visitors alike.
“The new name and signage are a natural progression of any business willing and able to adapt to the growing needs of its community,” said JoAnn Truax, director of real estate operations and marketing, Craig Realty Group. “We’re happy to always be the place to save on designer brands, but we are excited to also become a place for shoppers’ services and entertainment.”
Outlets North Phoenix offers pedestrian and pet-friendly open-air shopping with top designer brands for men, women and children. The retail development team is always working to bring the Valley’s favorite local and national retailers to the center. Blind Bear, which sells Hunter Douglas window coverings, recently opened a location and another new retailer, to be announced soon, is scheduled to open in June.
For more information about Outlets North Phoenix, including upcoming events and a business listing, visit northphoenixoutlets.com.
