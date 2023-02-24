The diner reviews are in: OpenTable has named Steak 44, Dominick's Steakhouse and Ocean 44 on its top 100 most romantic restaurant list for 2022.
Earlier this month OpenTable released the list of its 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the United States, with nine Arizona restaurants making the distinction.
OpenTable selected the top restaurants, which include Steak 44, Ocean 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse after analyzing 12.4 million restaurant reviews from diners who used the OpenTable app to book reservations. Diners rate restaurants out of five stars in four categories: food, service, ambiance and value.
Oliver Badgio, who serves as the chief brand officer for Ocean 44, Steak 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse thanked the diners for including their Arizona concepts, as well as their sister restaurant Steak 48, which also received the distinction in a neighboring state.
“The diners have spoken and we couldn’t be prouder to have four of our restaurants in the top 100,” Badgio said. “We are constantly striving and continuing to raise the bar and this is further proof that we are delivering a world-class dining experience with exceptional steak and seafood.”
Steak 44
Steak 44, located in Phoenix on 44th Street at Camelback, opened to stellar reviews in the spring of 2014 and is the latest steakhouse masterpiece by Dennis, Michael and Jeff Mastro, along with partner Scott Troilo, who also own the popular Dominick’s Steakhouse in the Scottsdale Quarter and Ocean 44 near the luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Housed in an 8,400-square-foot landmark, Steak 44 is an upscale urban oasis that boasts a vibrant bar, glass expo kitchen, intimate dining suites and many dining rooms featuring unique architectural detail, truly something for everyone to call their new favorite restaurant and hangout. Steak 44’s menu offers a twist on the classic steakhouse menu while reinforcing the idea of a new American steakhouse. Guests can enjoy several options of the best in prime steaks and chops in various portion sizes, along with an array of fresh seafood flown in daily, and a large assortment of chef inspired side dishes and appetizers.
Ocean 44
Created by the founders of one of the Valley’s favorite family of steakhouses, Ocean 44 is the brand new seafood creation by owners and brothers Mike and Jeff Mastro, along with their father Dennis and partner Scott Troilo. Designed by Testani Design Troupe with almost 12,000 square feet, the restaurant opened earlier this month in Scottsdale at the former Harkin’s Camelview space on Goldwater Blvd., across from the new luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Ocean 44 features an elaborate glass expo kitchen with nearby seats, a large bar and two dining bars, flexible private dining rooms, the main dining floor and several other options. With an abundant and varied seafood menu Ocean 44 is seafood reinvented in a vibrant upscale atmosphere specializing in world class seafood and the great steaks they are known for at Steak 44. Ocean 44 offers its own unique coastal feel, a complete departure in environment and seafood options built on the same foundation of quality and luxury personal service.
Ocean 44 dishes include butter and chardonnay steamed mussels, heirloom tomato crab stack, lobster bake, smoked salmon hash brown pizza and a wide selection of wood-roasted oysters.
Dominick’s Steakhouse
Dominick’s Steakhouse is an experience, a renewed Manhattan-style American Steakhouse featuring world class steak, paired with unique and interesting side dishes and appetizers that go beyond the traditional steakhouse menu. Housed in a stunning and energetic atmosphere and located in the Scottsdale Quarter, Dominick’s Steakhouse is the creation of Dennis, Michael and Jeff Mastro, along with partner Scott Troilo, who also own the popular Steak 44 and Ocean 44 restaurants in Arizona.
Often awarded Best Arizona Steakhouse by diners and critics alike, Dominick’s offers an elegant fine dining experience with exceptional personal service and a luxurious menu created by Chief Executive Chef Marc Lupino and features the best quality steaks including USDA Prime and American Wagyu and fresh seafood flown in daily. Dominick’s also features an extensive wine selection, as well as signature cocktails including its famous Manhattan. Guests have a wide range of dining experiences from the chic dining rooms to dining poolside on the restaurant’s rooftop dining room starlight.
Dominick’s is regularly featured on local television, and in local and national magazines and newspapers and has grown to be a favorite in the Scottsdale Quarter. Dominick’s has also been awarded Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence for ranking in the top 10% worldwide for traveler feedback.
