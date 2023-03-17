Acacia Health Center, the onsite health center at Sagewood Senior Living community, was recently recognized as one of the best nursing homes for both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term care.
Only 16% of U.S skilled-nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
“We pride ourselves on Acacia’s top of the line care, outstanding staff and comprehensive services,” said Natalie Miko, Acacia Health Center administrator. “It is an honor to be nationally recognized as one of the best care facilities in the nation. At the end of the day, it is about making sure our residents are well cared for and I am proud to say we go above and beyond.”
For 2022-2023, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.
“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”
The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. To calculate the best nursing homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits.
The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends. The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a home’s success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections and making sure residents are able to return home.
Sagewood is a Life Plan Community located at 4555 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix, featuring resort-like amenities including a fitness center, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor pools, 18-hole putting golf course, auditorium for multi-purpose use, formal and casual dining and health center providing assisted living, memory care support, skilled nursing and a rehabilitative therapy center. Industry leader Life Care Services and Westminster Capital are the joint-venture partners of Sagewood.
For more information on how Acacia earned this prestigious title, visit Best Nursing Homes. For more information on Acacia Health Center, visit sagewoodlcs.com.
