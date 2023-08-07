The North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce has appointed four new members to the board’s executive team, bringing the number of board members to seven as the organization enters its 60th year.
“It is a privilege to be the new chair of the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce and part of the leadership team” said Kirby Hamby.
“The chamber affords the opportunity to see our community in a new light and meet so many new people. Our members are important to the growth and success of the NPC, and we will meet their needs. I look forward to the challenge and leading with humility, clarity and courage.”
The North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce has a 60-year history of supporting the local business community of North Phoenix.
“I’m looking forward to furthering our mission of being the connectors, champions, and catalysts for growth in our community,” said Tom Argiro, executive director of the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.
Meet the Board Members
Kirby Hamby, Edge Business Solutions, Board Chairman
Kirby Hamby has over 35 years of management and leadership experience at all levels of business as diverse as emergency services, solar and manufacturing.
As a consultant he advised and increased profitability to over 20 different companies varying from auto sales to meatpacking, to plumbing and HVAC. As a business owner himself he understands the challenges of getting new business, the importance of taking care of your people and controlling costs.
Hamby has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has completed over 30 advanced training programs in sales, operations and finance. He is committed to helping business owners grow their business by working as one company. He resides in Arizona where he lived his entire life.
Michael Infanzon, EPIC Policy Group, Vice Chairman
Michael Infanzon is the managing partner of EPIC Policy Group, a distinguished public policy and government affairs lobbying firm. With an impressive track record in community service, Infanzon has contributed significantly as the City of Phoenix transportation commissioner and as a team leader at Operation Standdown for many years.
His extensive experience as a business owner and leadership lecturer spans over 30 years, empowering countless individuals with his expertise. A life-long learner, Infanzon earned his JD from ASU and has his undergrad from Cal-Poly, SLO. He holds additional certifications in project management and grassroots activism, showcasing his commitment to a comprehensive approach in his endeavors.
Infanzon's exceptional legislative work has been acknowledged with numerous honors and awards, both on the state and federal levels, highlighting his remarkable achievements in getting tough bills passed and advocating for intelligent and impactful legislation.
David Hamerski, HBW Insurance, Treasurer
David Hamerski is the senior vice president for HBW Insurance Group, Inc. He has spent most of his career in the insurance field where he is known for his expertise and love for the industry. As a partner of the agency, Hamerski is active in the management of the agency with a key objective – to serve HBW’s diverse client base.
Hamerski is personally involved with his clients, focusing on their property and casualty needs. He oversees and manages their insurance accounts by providing direct hands-on coverage analysis and risk management advice in support of their business objectives. He is committed to meeting their needs and will go the extra mile to ensure that they are taken care of.
Hamerski is a licensed Property & Casualty (P&C)/ Life & Health agent, a P&C Broker and also a Non-Resident Licensed Agent in almost all other states.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Arizona State University. He is a past board member of various local nonprofit associations and currently serves as a volunteer with several local and national institutions. He is an active member of Habitat for Humanity’s local chapter in which he values the importance of giving back.
Harrison Martin, Country Financial, Secretary
Harrison Martin owns an insurance agency in Glendale. With seven years of experience in the industry, his focus is on providing personalized insurance solutions for individuals who value a strong personal connection.
Additionally, he’s been actively involved on the board for the past three years, assuming different roles.
A decade ago, he moved from Indiana to pursue a college education, where met his wonderful wife. Recently, they were blessed with their first child. Martin is passionate about both his work in insurance and contributing to the betterment of our community through board service.
Lisa Keylon, Ahead of The Curve Law, Board Member
Lisa Kurtz Keylon, Esq. has practiced law in Arizona since 1992. She is the founding attorney of Ahead Of The Curve Law, a law firm established in 2010. Her practice focuses on estate planning, probate and trust administration. As an Arizona native with an appreciation for gun ownership, she has a specialty niche in firearms estate planning.
Her goal is to foster more peaceful and smooth transitions during periods when the client is incapacitated or has died. Keylon guides her clients through very personal decision-making to select the people trusted to handle the client’s affairs. She counsels clients so that they and their assets are taken care of in the way her clients choose. Her thorough planning includes understanding family dynamics and clients’ goals, translating those into outstanding, tailored legal documents and finally working to retitle assets or update beneficiary designations according to the planning.
Keylon received her Bachelor of Science in speech communications from Northwestern University in 1987, majoring in theatre and speech education. She received her Juris Doctorate from Arizona State University College of Law in 1992, where she both chaired the Moot Court Board and also co-taught a course, “The Courtroom as Theatre.”
She has served in leadership within numerous professional and nonprofit organizations, including serving on the Board for Arizona’s Chapter of the Society of Financial Services Professionals, as past President of The Junior League of Phoenix, Incorporated, as an Elder with the Presbyterian Church USA and various leadership roles within the Boy Scouts of America.
Throughout her career, she has been a frequent speaker regarding law and voluntarism and has received numerous accolades. Currently, she is a member of Wealth Counsel, the AZ Forum of Wealth Counsel, the Arizona State Bar and Maricopa County Bar Associations and, now, the Board of Directors for the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.
Troy Bales, Paradise Valley Unified School District, Board Member
Dr. Troy Bales is the Superintendent of PV Schools, unanimously selected by the Governing Board, serving since July 1, 2021. His vision is simple: leading for excellence, every day, for every child, creating a better community tomorrow. By working as one team focused on student success, Dr. Bales knows that PV Schools will succeed.
Bales served as assistant superintendent of human resources and a principal at the elementary and high school levels in PV Schools. He was also, at one time, the executive director of human resources in the Glendale Elementary School District. He is a member of the American Association of School Administrators, the Arizona School Administrators Association, the Association of School Curriculum and Development, Board of Directors of the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce and a former Board of Director of Teen Lifeline, still actively volunteering.
Bales earned an Associate of Arts degree in general studies from North Iowa Community College, a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Iowa and a Master of Arts degree in education administration. He earned a Doctorate in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
Sandra Hinski, Paradise Valley Community College, Board Member
Dr. Sandra Hinski has over 14 years of experience in higher education with over 25 years in different capacities of the health professions area. She serves as the Dean of Career and Technical Education at Paradise Valley Community College where she has provided support and leadership to both instructional and occupational programs as well as instructional support service areas.
Prior to serving as dean, Hinski was a division chair at Gateway Community College where she led six CTE programs with professional accreditations. Other leadership roles include program director, director of clinical education, curriculum development facilitator, guided pathways steering committee lead, 4DX coach and team lead and a senator for the faculty senate.
Hinski has vast experience developing partnerships and industry collaborations that support the workforce development needs of the college. She leads with a shared governance philosophy that helps guide her strategic planning for programs.
Hinski’s academic experience includes teaching, grant writing, course and program assessment, budget management, applying for and maintaining programmatic accreditation and curriculum design. She has a Ph.D. in human systems engineering from Arizona State University with research focused on team science, interactive team cognition and team effectiveness. Hinski also holds a MS in health sciences, and a BS in biology and chemistry, both from Georgia State University. Her free time is spent with her family, traveling, hiking and cooking.
About the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce
A nonprofit organization established in 1963, the chamber of commerce fosters growth in the community by connecting leaders and influencers in the community, being a champion for the businesses in North Phoenix and serving as a catalyst for economic growth in the region. Learn more at northphoenixchamber.com.
