After much anticipation, details have recently been revealed about all five new restaurants that will be offered at acclaimed restaurateur and hospitality innovator Sam Fox’s luxury hotel, The Global Ambassador, set to open in mid-November.
The Global Ambassador, located at 4360 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, combines a refined and elevated hospitality experience that is locally connected yet created through a global lens. The restaurants embrace that same ethos and are influenced by Fox’s extensive international travels — highlighting his favorite dishes and flavors from countries and cultures around the world.
“As the hotel name implies, the restaurants are an expression of all these spectacular places. We’re now several months away from opening our doors and I’m excited to showcase what has been almost a decade in the making,” said Fox, who is opening the hotel under his company Author & Edit Hospitality.
“These five restaurants are gathering places, not only for travelers and hotel guests, but for locals who have been instrumental in our success.”
As a 12-time James Beard award nominee, Fox’s stellar lineup of inventive culinary offerings define The Global Ambassador. The hotel boasts five original dining venues with cuisine influenced by the vibrant flavors found all over the world — from the sun-soaked Mediterranean region of France, Italy and Spain to the bright and alluring tastes of Peru and Mexico.
Guests will soon experience the collection of culinary experiences, including:
Le Âme
Nestled in the soul of The Global Ambassador, where romantic charm meets culinary excellence, Le Âme is a Parisian steakhouse that pays homage to traditional French fare with the perfect steakhouse touch. The menu boasts a wide variety of classic French dishes like Steak Frites Au Poivre and French Onion Soup along with a new take on dishes like Tuna Carpaccio and Brick-Pressed Chicken Coq Au Vin.
Carefully curated by the hotel’s master sommelier to complement the flavors of the dishes, the wine offering at Le Âme is true to its Parisian roots, but with reach across the globe. The cocktail program is also designed to mirror the cuisine – beautiful ingredients, perfectly executed with drinks like Le Spritz Nouveau and French for Grapefruit. Le Âme offers an exceptional experience at any time of the day, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
Le Market
A personal ode to the pleasure of les deux amours, because everything is better in the company of another. The Parisian patisserie, Le Market, draws you in with echoes of chatter and a bustling pedestrian energy throughout the day. From decadent pastries and the perfect espresso in the morning to exquisite cheese presentations curated by the in-house fromager paired perfectly with natural wines in the evening. Le Market is a place where guests come to socialize in a chic yet elegant setting.
Pink Dolphin
Step into the playful and laid-back atmosphere of Pink Dolphin, where Mexican and Peruvian-inspired dishes and drinks pair perfectly with the whimsical and vibrant poolside setting. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely lunch, a sunbather’s retreat or an alfresco dinner, the indoor restaurant spills out into a covered dining terrace.
The bar is buzzing with socializers, offering a wide range of margaritas and authentic cocktails like Guava Caipirinhas, each made with fresh ingredients and pressed juices. Dive into the Peruvian Ceviche with a variety of seafood options like shrimp, white fish and scallops, or order the Cancha, shallow-fried corn seasoned with lime and salt. As you sip, savor and sway to the beat, you can’t help but get carried away at Pink Dolphin.
Lobby Bar
A great lobby bar isn’t a single thing done a single way — it is comfortable, stylish and well appointed, both with worldly spirits and charming bartenders. It delivers your favorite cocktail just the way you like it and introduces you to a cocktail you’ve been missing your whole life. With a sense of style that exudes the perfect duality of intimacy and liveliness, the Lobby Bar ignites creative expression with a sophisticated spirit, welcoming essence and dynamic musical stylings — think jazz trios and special artist-in-residence nights.
The Lobby Bar serves a mixture of classic and craft cocktails with a European flair. Two libations worth highlighting are Basil & Ginger and Caffe Du Jour. Complement your cocktail with something from the all-day snack menu such as lobster croquettes and house-made potato chips with french onion dip (made even more decadent with the addition of osetra caviar). Come and experience the epitome of refined sophistication at the Lobby Bar, where every moment is an indulgence for the senses.
théa Mediterranean Rooftop
Soon to be one of the West’s most picturesque rooftop settings, Theà Mediterranean Rooftop is inspired by the sun-soaked Mediterranean region. In the shadow of Arizona’s famed Camelback Mountain, theà, which translates to goddess of light, serves as a haven where guests experience simple pleasures and extravagant moments sky high, that only intensify as the sun sets on the horizon.
With breathtaking views of Camelback and a lively DJ, Théa will come to life, setting the scene for an unforgettable evening. The menu explores the vast preparations of mezze, pasta and coastal seafood with dips, flatbreads, perfectly prepared vegetables and marinated protein skewers, all designed to be shared. Théa’s cocktail program is equally rooted in fresh and house-made ingredients that combine the classic with the unexpected. But the cocktails are not to be outdone by one of the country’s most extensive rosé collections. Theà’s contagious energy lingers in the open air, beckoning you back for more whether for dinner or weekend brunch.
Within the hotel will also be Global Ambassador Club, Arizona’s first-of-its-kind, members-only club where members have access to a variety of exclusive services, amenities and their own private restaurant, The Grill.
Additionally, the hotel’s world-class amenity offering includes a wellness center complete with an expansive fitness level and ultra-luxe spa where health, beauty and fitness experts curate treatments and practices designed to put the mind and body in perfect balance. This is a convergence of significance found in hospitality, wellness and culture. For more information, visit GlobalAmbassadorHotel.com.
