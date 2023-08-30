Gearing up for the fall hunting season, the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix has adjusted its hours of operation for its rifle and pistol ranges, archery ranges and Clay Target Center.
Effective Tuesday, Aug. 29, the facility is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.
Visitors should note that the archery range closes at sunset on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Also, the rifle and pistol ranges require reservations on weekends and, while walk-in shooters are accepted on weekdays, reservations are encouraged to ensure everyone has a spot.
The facility also offers regular events like family-friendly firearms courses, hands-on outdoor skills classes and 3D archery shoots.
Spanning 1,650 acres and averaging more than 120,000 shooters per year, the Ben Avery Shooting Facility is one of the largest publicly operated shooting facilities in the country. It’s also the first government facility to receive a Five Star rating from the National Association of Shooting Ranges, meaning it’s the best of the best at providing a quality recreation experience.
The Ben Avery Shooting Facility is located at 4044 W. Black Canyon Blvd. in Phoenix. For more information or to make a reservation, visit azgfd.com/shooting-sports/ben-avery-shooting-facility or call 623-582-8313.
