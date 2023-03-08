Rosso Italian is bringing contemporary Italian cuisine with a modern twist to the downtown Phoenix culinary scene with its newly opened Cityscape location.
The restaurant, a new concept by the Pomo Restaurant Group, offers a contemporary take on premium Italian cuisine, drawing inspiration from global flavors and influences.
“I have always harbored a dream of expanding Pomo Restaurant Group with a new twist,” said owner Stefano Fabbri.
“When the opportunity presented itself, I knew the timing was perfect. The energy and vibe of downtown Phoenix combined with the perfect location and ambiance solidified my belief that Rosso Italian would be the ultimate dining experience.”
The menu features a selection of carefully crafted entrees, appetizers, seafood and the signature Napoletana pizza from its sister restaurant, Pomo Pizzeria. All menu items are made with fresh and high quality ingredients that will make the guest feel like they were transported to Italy with each bite. The wine and cocktail list has been expertly curated to complement the menu and offer a wide range of options.
Some stand-out menu items are the tagliata di manzo, pork chop Milanese, house-made gnocchi burrata, fusilloni Rosso, yellowtail crudo, tuna tartare burrata and beef carpaccio.
The interior design of Rosso Italian is sleek and rustic, with a touch of Italian warmth. The dining room at Rosso Italian is designed to be both elegant and comfortable, with warm lighting and a cozy atmosphere that welcomes all occasions. The 5,000-square-foot space offers a full bar, pet-friendly patio seating and is a great event space for buy-outs.
Fabbri said he believes that dining out should be a special occasion and strives for all guests to have a memorable experience. As the newest concept from Pomo Restaurant Group, Rosso Italian is the first step in the group’s goal to bring exceptional Italian dining experiences to people all over the country.
Rosso Italian, located at 2 E. Jefferson St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
For more information on Rosso Italian, visit rossoitalian.com.
