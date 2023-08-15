As business continues to boom at Kiwanis Marketplace, the charitable store has created a new Boot and Shoe Corral department that provides about 1,000 square feet just for men’s and women’s shoes and boots.
“It not only provides this new space for displaying more shoes, but it opens up more space for men’s clothing and an additional dressing room,” said Debbie Keller, department manager of clothing and shoes.
The area, which sits in front of the clothing section of the store, was envisioned and designed by Geno Orrico, facilities manager of the Marketplace, as an expansion of the front section of that part of the store.
“It provides this independent space for boots and shoes with lots of natural light and huge shoe display areas where the store windows used to be as well as more room in the clothing area,” Orrico said.
According to Keller, the space has already been a big hit with shoppers.
“The new addition has dramatically increased sales of boots and shoes, as well as clothing, as 10 new ‘rounders’ have been able to be added to the clothing display areas for increased merchandising,” Keller said. “Customers are very happy to see another dressing room.”
Items at the Kiwanis Marketplace are donated, but General Manager Alex Perez said shoppers can still find brand names. The marketplace is also a foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the well-being of the community, so when people shop here, those funds go right back to the community.
Check out the new Boot and Shoe Corral and, since it’s for a good cause, don’t be afraid to splurge on a new pair.
“We are very happy with the new addition, not only in terms of increased sales revenue, but also those increases mean better service to our customers and to funding of more projects to our community,” Perez said.
The Kiwanis Marketplace is located at 6535 E. Cave Creek Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
