Slated to open in December, GoodVets, a national veterinary care start-up, has started construction on their first Phoenix location.
The 2,483-square-foot start-up takes a unique approach on typical veterinary care. With the goal of bringing modern, elevated veterinary care to patients in partnership with veterinarians, the first location opened in 2018 in Chicago.
Since opening, GoodVets has expanded to 11 metropolitan areas with 20 open hospitals.
“Our goals, short and long term, are to improve the lives of pets and their owners,” said David Saginur, chief operating officer and co-founder. “Our partner veterinarians strive to deliver exceptional veterinary care, leading to healthier, happier and longer lifespans for our pets.”
GoodVets hospitals offer both wellness and urgent care for pets during open hours as well as virtual care. Whether pet owners’ are looking for a primary care provider or are in need of routine or advanced surgeries, GoodVets can take care of them. They take care of growth removals, spay and neuters, dentistry and more. Owners can conveniently book an appointment for their pet online for one of their locations.
They’re excited to grow their presence in the Phoenix area beyond their upcoming state-of-the-art facility. Actively seeking out additional locations, local pet owners will get to experience this new type of veterinary medicine.
“Our veterinarian partnership model is unlike any other in our industry. Our hospitals are all locally owned, resulting in greater patient care, client experiences and mentorship for our associate veterinarians and support staff,” Saginur said. “We believe that veterinarians should be the ones making medical and personnel decisions at an animal hospital."
The upcoming location will offer advanced medical technology in a relaxing, stress-free environment with a staff full of animal lovers.
“From the warmth and excitement to seeing your pet, to the thoughtful, bespoke care perfectly crafted for each individual pet, when veterinarians are owners, the quality of care is incomparable,” Saginur added.
“We know the pet owners of the area live active lifestyles alongside their pets and demand exceptional care to keep their pets healthy and by their side. We appreciate and support the incredible human-animal bond and it drives our doctors and teams.”
GoodVets Phoenix location will be at 4740 E. Shea Blvd. For more information on GoodVets and updates on the new location, visit goodvets.com.
