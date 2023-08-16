Mountainside Fitness, Arizona's largest locally owned fitness center, is gearing up to expand as it embarks on the construction of its 21st facility, a Scottsdale Towne Center location expected to open in mid-2024.
Boasting a sprawling 50,320 square feet of space, the new Scottsdale Mountainside Fitness location is set to become one of the company's largest facilities to date.
The center will offer three separate group fitness studios, a tiered cardio platform, a strength floor with outside workout area, functional training area, basketball and pickleball courts, a large childcare area, well-appointed locker rooms with sauna and steam rooms and the M Café, among other amenities.
Located at 15660 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, the large, highly-trafficked retail space once housed an Albertsons grocery store, but has been vacant for some time. Mountainside Fitness CEO Craig Cote said the space will be completely transformed into a state-of-the-art fitness destination, fulfilling an immediate need in the area.
“This is a tremendous area with high density housing and it is a fantastic location for Mountainside Fitness members,” Cote said.
“We are close to the freeway and close to other great amenities and shops. We could not be more thrilled to be opening our 21st Mountainside Fitness here at Scottsdale Towne Center and we believe this fitness center will serve the community well for many years to come.”
Commercial Real Estate Brokers Regan Amato and Ryan Tanner from JLL represented Mountainside Fitness, while brokers Ryan Desmond and Neil Board from Western Retail Advisors represented the landlord.
"We are excited to welcome Mountainside Fitness to Scottsdale Towne Center,” said Rick Hearn, vice president of Leasing for Vestar. “As an Arizona-based fitness company, we know that Mountainside Fitness will be a fantastic addition to our project and are looking forward to the opening of this state-of-the-art fitness destination.”
The design of the Scottsdale location draws inspiration from Mountainside Fitness' highly successful Paradise Valley facility, which opened its doors in 2020. This layout has proven to provide an optimal environment for members to achieve their fitness goals, and the company aims to replicate that success in the Scottsdale Towne Center location.
Construction is slated to begin in early fall, and Cote said he anticipates an approximate eight-month timeline for completion. With a planned opening in mid-2024, Mountainside Fitness aims to create a buzz and build excitement among fitness enthusiasts in the north Scottsdale area.
To celebrate the upcoming launch, Mountainside Fitness is offering new member specials leading up to the Scottsdale opening. For more information or to sign up, visit mountainsidefitness.com.
The fitness center is also hiring. Individuals interested in employment opportunities are encouraged to contact Mountainside Human Resources at mountainsidefitness.com/careers.
Since its establishment in 1991 by Valley native Tom Hatten, Mountainside Fitness has evolved into a premier health club, serving over 110,000 active members across 19 locations in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. The new location at Scottsdale Towne Center will not only be the business’s 21st location total, but also the fifth location in Scottsdale.
For more information about Mountainside Fitness, prospective members and fitness enthusiasts can visit mountainsidefitness.com or follow @mountainsidefit on Instagram and Facebook.
