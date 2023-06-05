Offering vibrant and authentic Mexican cuisine, Valley-based and family-owned Mochilero Kitchen is expanding into north Scottsdale this June.
After recently celebrating the three year anniversary for their Peoria location, Mochilero Kitchen will open its second location this month in the Scottsdale Horizon Shopping Center off Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway.
Mochilero Kitchen is owned and operated by brother and sister duo Jorge Cota and Meliza Miranda. The pair got the inspiration for their restaurant after Cota took a long research trip to Mexico in 2019. There, he visited 23 out of the 32 different states trying as many authentic dishes he could find throughout the region.
Along the way, the Arizona chef met with families, chefs and spent time in the restaurants, markets and also the homes of the people living in villages and coastal towns.
“We went with the mission to get inspired so we could take the most popular and traditional dishes you find in those coastal towns and bring them home,” Cota said. “Here we’re able to put our own twist on the dishes and really create something special.”
Cota and Miranda successfully opened their first Mochilero Kitchen in Peoria in April 2020, just as the pandemic was hitting.
“It was a tough start, but we went day by day and in the end we persevered and learned a lot during those three years,” Miranda said. “Never did I think we would be opening our second location this soon, but the response has been tremendous and we are so excited to show Scottsdale diners what our vibrant and authentic Mexican cuisine is all about.”
Miranda comes with a decade of experience working in the beverage industry as a state manager for Constellation Brands. She’s especially proud that Mochilero Kitchen in Scottsdale will offer more than 30 different types of tequila and mescals, among other fine wines and spirits.
Cota, whose resume includes a decade of experience in chef roles at the Ritz Carlton, Phoenician and JW Marriott, runs Mochilero like a scratch kitchen where everything is made to order, fresh daily and using the finest ingredients.
He spends his time in the back of the house, focusing on the flavor profiles and stand-out dishes like his Classic Mole, which was a dish he grew up eating from his grandmother who was from southern Mexico.
Another favorite at Mochilero Kitchen are the variations of tacos, including a vegetarian mushroom taco that gets rave reviews and the Mariscos, a raw seafood offering that is cooked in lime juice.
“These are the most authentic and savory dishes you will find from the different regions of Mexico,” Miranda said. “When you combine our cuisine with the atmosphere, I think we have created something that has a very traditional warm feeling and is family friendly, and timeless all at the same time.”
Mochilero Kitchen is scheduled to open at the end of June and will then be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant will also offer acoustic entertainment some weekend nights.
The north Scottsdale Mochilero Kitchen location is at 14850 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. The original restaurant is located in Peoria at 6791 W. Happy Valley Road. For more information, visit mochilerokitchen.com.
This will be a welcome addition to the quality Restaurant Mix in Scottsdale, especially the part that emphasized authentic. Too many, who have not traveled within Mexico, confuse the Tex-Mex dreck with Mexican Cuisine.
