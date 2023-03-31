Mark-Taylor Residential, an Arizona-based developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily communities, is expanding its portfolio with San Bellara, a north Scottsdale apartment community.
Ideally located near the Scottsdale Quarter, San Bellara takes traditional apartment living to the next level.
This community is Mark-Taylor Residential’s second development on the four-lot north Scottsdale property. Delivering an unforgettable first impression, San Bellara sits adjacent to San Artes. Built and managed in-house, these newly built garden-style communities affirm that Mark-Taylor’s emphasis on the fundamentals will never go out of style.
“Modern, sophisticated and stylish – San Bellara has timeless appeal," said John Carlson, president of Mark-Taylor Residential.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a luxurious lifestyle to our valued residents. Our homes are thoughtfully built with quality craftsmanship and strong attention to detail. Design choices are intentional, inspired by Mark-Taylor's signature feeling of home.”
Located at 17800 N. 78th St., San Bellara’s luxuries offer a substantial collection of premium perks inclusive of high-tech in-home features and five-star amenities. Complete with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony and designer-grade finishes, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a quality living experience.
This elevated neighborhood connects residents to some of the area’s most desirable experiences, including Old Town Scottsdale and Tournament Players Club (TPC) Scottsdale. San Bellara combines the best of luxury and convenience from the inside out – life here is luxury living redefined. For more information about San Bellara, including floor plans and availability, visit mark-taylor.com/apartments/az/scottsdale.
Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a privately held, Arizona-based developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily communities. The company ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona’s history, the second largest owner of rental communities in the state and is the investment manager to over 22,000 units.
To learn more about Mark-Taylor, its Arizona and Nevada communities and what makes the organization a specialized multifamily management firm, visit mark-taylor.com.
