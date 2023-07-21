Marcellino Ristorante, a fine dining Italian restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale, has received the highly coveted “Award of Excellence,” bestowed by Wine Spectator.
The award is given to restaurants that offer thoughtfully chosen lists, containing both quality and diverse selections that are compatible with the menu’s styling and pricing.
This is the first year Marcellino Ristorante applied for the award, and the distinction comes with great excitement and pride. The restaurant’s beverage program is directed by Chef/Owner, Marcellino Verzino, whose passion for creating a memorable meal and dining experience extends to finding the perfect wine pairing for his scratch-made dishes.
“We serve a discerning clientele that appreciates the finest cuisine and wine,” he said. “Proudly displaying the Wine Spectator ‘Award of Excellence’ will provide our guests an even greater confidence that our wine program is meticulously curated.”
Verzino takes great care in accumulating and presenting a wide range of Italian varietals, as well as a few selections from Champagne.
The wine list highlights Amarone, Barolo, Brunello and Super Tuscans. Marcellino Ristorante’s wine menu and reserve lists feature well over 100 selections, in addition to a super exclusive “Secret Cellar” menu. This ultra-reserve list features a collection of rare wines that Verzino has been accumulating for the past 20 years.
Marcellino Ristorante takes its dedication to wine a step further by carefully designing the presentation of the menu, as well as thoroughly training staff on wine to ensure guests have the proper knowledge and assistance. Additionally, guests are given the opportunity to learn more through regularly scheduled wine dinners, which are multi-course meals, matched with the perfect wine pairing.
“We are proud to join the ranks of a community of restaurants that are passionate about the wine industry and showcasing the amazing dedication of winemakers,” Verzino said.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Marcellino Ristorante aims to present Italian life to the finest — from the cuisine, to the European service, to the music and ambiance. Verzino’s cuisine features vibrant, seasonal ingredients with his signature flavors, while maintaining the integrity of true Italian cuisine.
Marcellino Ristorante, located at 7114 E. Stetson Drive in Scottsdale, is currently closed for a brief summer break, but will reopen Thursday, Aug. 3. The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit marcellinoristorante.com.
