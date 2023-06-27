JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is transforming its pool area to an entire water park, AquaRidge WaterPark, set to open later this summer.
Spanning 140,000 square feet, the AquaRidge WaterPark will feature three new water slides and an adults-only area in addition to an enhanced lazy river and improvements to other existing amenities.
This $18 million pool transformation is part of the resort’s ambitious $80 million transformation project, which aims to provide an unforgettable experience for every visitor.
“We are very excited to welcome guests to AquaRidge WaterPark as part of our resort-wide $80 million transformation,” said Paige Lund, general manager.
“Our intentional design and exclusive programming will offer our guests an entirely reimagined experience from the moment they enter AquaRidge WaterPark. The water park will offer surprises and delights around every corner, luxury accommodations including secluded areas for respite and family-friendly activities that appeal to all types of travelers.”
Amenities
The new Havasu Playground has a full line-up of water park experiences catering to various ages and thrill levels.
Guests can float along the newly-enhanced Canyon Creek Lazy River and pop up to the Canyon Creek Day Suites when they’re ready to dry off and recharge. Kids and parents alike can enjoy Splash Island, a new, active area in the center of the lazy river with a splash pad for the kids as well as two comfy cabanas for the parents.
One of the most anticipated features of AquaRidge WaterPark is the upcoming launch of three brand new water slides, collectively known as the Splash Canyon Water Slides. Opening in mid-summer, these multi-story slides are set to provide thrill-seekers with an adrenaline-pumping experience.
Among them is the Gullywasher, the only dual-person vertical wall tube slide at a resort west of the Mississippi. This slide combines a traditional serpentine with a heart-racing plunge that propels riders up a vertical wall for a breathtaking finish. The other slides are The Drop, a high-speed ride with twists and turns, and Little Eddy, a beginner body slide.
Havasu Bar & Bites can also be found in the Havasu Playground area, offering grab-and-go snacks and a shaded outdoor dining area.
Additionally, the Wildfire Grove and Sedona Cove areas have been refreshed to provide a tranquil and luxurious poolside experience. The Wildfire Grove now features two pools, wildfire Cabanas and reservable plush chaise lounge chairs. Here, guests can also enjoy Southwestern cuisine at the Just A Splash pool bar, with a focus on barbecue favorites.
The Wildfire Pool is an ideal location for kids to splash around the large waterfall while parents take to the shade in one of the Wildfire Cabanas. Both the Wildfire Cabanas and cabanas at Sedona Cove offer a misting fan, spacious couch and TV, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled water, sunscreen, chaise lounge chairs and personalized service.
To enhance the guest experience, the resort has introduced RFID wristbands for all guests, which serve as a room key and pool gate key. Additionally, guests who reserve a cabana or daybed will be personally escorted by the pool concierge team to their designated area, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable visit.
Additionally, the resort will unveil Sedona Springs and Sky Island later this summer.
Sedona Springs will be a luxurious sanctuary that offers personalized concierge services along with three cabanas, five shaded daybeds, cushioned lounge chairs, a hot tub and a stargazing area. Sky Island will be a new, exclusive adults-only retreat that will feature an infinity edge plunge pool and hot tub, four secluded cabanas, cushioned chaise lounges, a selection of daybeds, a VIP welcome attendant and stone fire pits.
Water use
As much fun as it is to play in the water, the resource shouldn’t be wasted. While the amount of water used for these new amenities was not provided, JW Marriott does have sustainability practices in place.
“At JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, we are committed to reducing our environmental impacts, practicing responsible hospitality management and integrating sustainability throughout our property,” Lund said. “We want to be part of the solution in tackling climate change and building a healthier and more sustainable world.”
The resort’s eco initiatives include the use of non-chlorinated salt water at the spa as well as efficiency and sustainability retrofits installed for faucets, toilets, showers, chillers, air handlers, hot water pumps and landscaping irrigation. In addition, 4.8 million gallons of water are conserved each year through the installation of synthetic turf throughout the resort grounds.
Visit bit.ly/DesertRidgeResort_Eco to see more of the resort’s eco initiatives.
To reserve a cabana or daybed at Sedona Cove, Splash Island, Havasu Canyon or Wildfire Grove, visit desertridge.ipoolside.com. Booking is not yet available for Sky Island and Sedona Springs, but will be soon.
The resort is currently offering discounted summer packages in celebration of summer and the new AquaRidge WaterPark. For more information about JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, visit jwdesertridge.com or call 480-293-5000.
