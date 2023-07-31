The School of Ballet Arizona is thrilled to present another exciting school year for Arizona children who are looking to enrich their lives through the art of dance. Enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year has officially opened. Open auditions are Saturday, Aug. 12 and classes will begin Monday, Aug. 14.
Students from 4-20 years old can enroll in a graded dance training program that follows a comprehensive syllabus and offers the highest quality training that meets the expectations of professional dance companies, as well as those looking to enrich their lives.
The School of Ballet Arizona is available to dancers of all ages through three different programs: the Children’s Division, Lower Division, and Upper Division which includes pre-professional. Students at The School of Ballet Arizona not only receive incredible performance opportunities such as Cinderella and The Nutcracker, with Ballet Arizona, the state’s only professional company, but they also get to collaborate with Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras. Students are also able to have their pointe shoes fitted by official Freed of London USA representatives.
Students interested in enrolling can visit https://balletaz.org/about-sbaz/ to learn more information and to register for auditions.
