Minoo Karimirad has built her career in health care, including the last 14 years as a pharmacist. Now she’s launched her own in-home care franchise – Home Helpers Home Care, providing care services in north Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler.
Home Helpers Home Care offers the industry’s leading model for comprehensive care with its unique care program, Cared-4, which provides the four necessary components to living independently. This includes personal care and companionship, nutrition and meal planning, 24/7 emergency response and wellness calls to help ensure medications and hydration are maintained.
“I had a sibling with health care needs, so I know what it takes to care for a loved one. Whether you’re looking for full-time care, respite care a few hours a week or monitoring services, we can customize a solution for your individual family’s needs,” Karimirad said.
In the health care industry for more than 20 years, Karimirad has experience in retail pharmacy, mail-order pharmacy and pharmacy benefits provider settings. She has held various management and leadership roles. She chose pharmacy because she is passionate about patient care and positive health outcomes, which is what led her to in-home care and the opportunity to provide a holistic health care approach. She has lived in the Phoenix Valley with her husband and two children for the last 17 years, so opening Home Helpers in her own community made the opportunity a valuable and exciting venture.
“I went into health care to make a lasting impact and into pharmacy to help patients directly with medication counseling, health screenings, immunizations and more. In that role, I worked a lot with seniors and I realized I could make an even greater difference in their lives – and in the lives of their families – by helping them age safely and comfortably wherever they call home here in the Phoenix Valley,” Karimirad said.
Families looking for dependable, in-home care by caregivers who are fully trained, background checked and insured can call Home Helpers for a free in-home consultation. During this visit, Karimirad’s team will conduct an in-home assessment to create an effective and financially-conscious care plan. All staff members are following strict CDC guidelines to protect clients.
“At Home Helpers, we believe that caregivers are an extension of your family. We hire people who are compassionate, caring and respectful and who we’d want to be part of our own family,” Karimirad said “We know our clients have rich lives – they are people, not just patients – and we treat them as such.”
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you or your family, call 480-608-2881, email minoo@homehelpershomecare.com or visit homehelpershomecare.com/Scottsdale-North.
