Daytryp Health, an assisted psychedelic wellness center backed by medical professionals, is set to open its first location in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix on March 11. Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) is a research-backed therapeutic method of treatment used to address mental health conditions including depression, post-traumatic stress, chronic pain, addiction and anxiety.
Daytryp was founded by Ajona Olsen and Chris Cohn. Olsen began her career in health care in 2001 as a registered nurse, and in 2006 became a nurse practitioner where she continued working in corporate medicine. Her career path changed when she found KAP in 2021 and decided to open her own private practice. Cohn spent 15 years as the CEO of Scottsdale Recovery Center, a renowned drug rehabilitation and treatment center.
“After exiting the inpatient drug and alcohol rehab space, I cosmically stumbled upon the world of psychedelic medicines for my own mental and spiritual healing,” said Cohn. “I knew in my heart this was the direction I wanted to go, particularly after all the clinical trials proved these psychedelic medicines to be so effective in healing many mental health ailments including addiction, which I'm still very passionate about.”
Daytryp provides medically supervised ketamine therapy programs combined with psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. KAP induces neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to change, rewire, relearn and strengthen important connections. This includes regrowing neurons that are damaged due to prolonged stress which, over time, improves mental health. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic and is currently the only legal psychedelic medicine available for licensed healthcare providers for the treatment of emotional suffering.
“I opened my own practice to serve those on a journey toward healing and, in turn, I have found happiness in the healing for myself and my loved ones.” said Olsen. “After becoming close with Chris and hearing about his vision for Daytryp Health, I knew it was the perfect segue.”
Ketamine assisted psychotherapy administers low doses of ketamine where patients are likely to experience mild anesthetic, anxiolytic, antidepressant and psychoactive effects. The ketamine experience is different and unique for each patient as they undergo therapy in a comfortable, tranquil room that creates the perfect setting for psychedelic exploration. Ketamine is safe for use when taken correctly and in medical settings.
For more information about Daytryp programs and treatments, visit daytryp.com.
