Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, the semi-annual shopping experience at which attendees can shop local small businesses, handmade artisans, and one of a kind vintage and antiques, will return to WestWorld in Scottsdale over the weekend of Sept. 15-17.
The Market consists of over 120,000 square feet filled with more than 160 small businesses from across the country. Offering a vast selection of clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage, decor and much more, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market continues to be a popular attraction for shopping enthusiasts across the Southwest.
“There really is something for everyone – art, rugs, jewelry, candles, industrial, shabby-chic, vintage,” said Coley Arnold, co-founder of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. “You can get something for your house, your kids, your friends and family, yourself…there is so much shopping under one roof. It’s a really fun event – we have live music, food trucks, there really is something for everyone to come out and enjoy the weekend.”
“We have new vendors every market, and this market is no different!” commented Lindsey Holt, co-founder of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. “We have an amazing collection of local vendors and small businesses coming from all over the country to set up in one location. Small business is so important – markets like ours are how these businesses make their living and support their families. By coming, you’re not only shopping for one-of-kind items at the Market, you’re also supporting small businesses.”
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will be held Sept. 15-17 at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road in Scottsdale. Ticket prices range from $8 to $60. (see below). All tickets are available for purchase online ahead of the Market.
TICKET INFORMATION:
- VIP, Early Entry, and General Admission tickets are on sale at junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com; tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate.
- The Friday night shopping VIP event will be on Friday, Sept. 15 from 4-9 p.m.: $50 in advance and $60 at the gate on the day of the event.
- Early Entry tickets (8-10 a.m. Saturday, September 16) are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate on the day of the event.
- General Admission tickets (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, September 16 & 17) are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on the day of the event.
- Veterans and active Military receive $1 off their ticket purchased at the gate.
- Wear official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel for $1 discount, at the gate only.
- Kids 12 and under are free.
- Venue charges for parking – $10.00 per vehicle. Please plan to carpool.
- Tickets are available to purchase online at the discounted rate until September 13.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market began as a small backyard market in 2011 and has since welcomed well over 250,000 shoppers through its doors across Arizona and California. Through this creative outlet, founders Holt and Arnold have supported more than 3,000 small businesses. Reaching the local community has always been at the heart of the event. The Market has long partnered with local non-profits to bring forth the greater good.
For more information on Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, a detailed list of featured vendors, and additional information, visit junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com.
