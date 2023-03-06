The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce led a community celebration of the JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Scottsdale one year celebration last month, where chamber leaders, Dogs 4 Vets pups, friends and members of the community gathered to watch owner, Juliann Gornick-Boucher, cut the big red ribbon.
JDog Junk Removal & Hauling empowers veterans by offering an eco-friendly residential and commercial junk removal business opportunity. The company dependable, sustainable, full-service junk removal and hauling services as well as peace of mind to their customers.
Call on JDog to come haul away old items of all kinds. They will send a uniformed team of dedicated workers to provide transparent pricing, remove your junk, dispose of it responsibly and tidy up afterward, all so you don’t have to do a thing. JDog also ensures their services are delivered the military way – with respect, integrity and trust.
Find more information at jdogjunkremoval.com or follow JDog on Facebook @jdogscottsdale.
JDog also loves giving back to the community. Every Wednesday, the company makes a 10% donation for every job completed in support of Dogs 4 Vets. Dogs 4 Vets provides service animals to disabled Veterans which gives them the gift of independence, trust and companionship. Learn more about Dogs 4 Vets at dogs4vets.org.
With a history of more than 56 years, the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce is committed to promoting revenue and growth of its members through promotion, participation and collaboration, by providing advocacy, marketing and networking services to its members. For more information, visit CarefreeCaveCreek.org.
