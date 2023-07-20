Stop by Jamba for a treat Friday, July 21, and the store will donate 20% of proceeds to Phoenix Children’s.
Jamba, best known for its freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, is partnering with Phoenix Children’s for the entire month of July, with Friday being a special “Day of Giving.”
Money raised will support Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, which helps care teams have the resources they need to properly support the children receiving care.
New and pressing needs arise on an ongoing, urgent basis for kids at Phoenix Children’s. Donations made as a part of Jamba’s campaign go directly to the Hope Fund and allow the care teams to respond to needs for things like new equipment or technology immediately, often when time is of the essence. This includes funding for state-of-the-art technology and equipment, innovative clinical programs and family-centered care.
“The Hope Fund allows us to move quickly and get technology as soon as it becomes available,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer, Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation. “It really gives us the ability to save more lives.”
Everyone is encouraged to stop by and order their favorite smoothie, bowl or food item in the month of July and donate to a good cause. Not only will customers’ taste buds be thanking them, but so will the many kids, families and care teams at Phoenix Children’s.
The Phoenix Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering philanthropic support from individuals, families, organizations and corporate partners committed to Phoenix Children’s mission: to advance hope, healing and the best health care for children and their families.
One of the nation’s leading pediatric health systems, Phoenix Children’s offers more than 170 family-centered care programs that are fully or partially funded by philanthropy. For those who can’t place an order at Jamba for Friday’s Day of Giving but want to help, visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/ways-to-give to learn about other ways to give.
Out of the 35 Jamba locations in Arizona, 30 are participating. To see which locations are participating, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.