Detox Desserts, headquartered in Carefree, has introduced the first-of-its-kind superfood product line in Arizona. The business is the only known physician-created, clinically tested food product line proven to keep blood sugar and insulin levels low.
“Our line simplifies healthy baking by providing 1:1 ingredient swaps for flour, sugar, eggs and butter that transform guilty foods into super foods with delicious results,” said Alexis McNeil, NMD, the company’s founder and chief executive officer.
“Our ‘Sweet Swaps’ work synergistically to promote metabolic balance, improve digestion and provide deeper satiety using nutrient-dense, functional foods to replace the unwanted, unhealthy ingredients found in traditional desserts.”
McNeil said that as a licensed physician, healthy food activist and kitchen alchemist, she has spent her career helping patients improve their health and minimize disease while witnessing the full spectrum of unhealthy relationships developed with food — from over indulgence to food restriction, shame, guilt and the vicious mental and physical cycle it all creates.
“Eating food should be an act of love,” McNeil said. “That’s why I was determined to reinvent dessert and make it easy for everyone to remove refined flours, sugars and cholesterol from their favorite sweets without feeling restricted.”
Detox Desserts is the only physician-created, clinically tested super food product line proven to keep blood sugar and insulin levels low while maintaining a similar taste and baking experience as traditionally made desserts. Detox Desserts can be reached at detoxdesserts.com or 480-510-3752.
