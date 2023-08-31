Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch has received two prestigious awards from industry publications, both of which recognize the resort as a top meeting destination.
The resort, located at the base of the McDowell Mountains, received the Smart Stars award in the category of Best Outdoor Event Space by Smart Meetings, a national magazine for event and meeting planners. It was also recognized as a Top Meeting Hotel by Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue sourcing platforms for meetings and events.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a top meeting hotel by such esteemed meeting platforms as Smart Meetings and Cvent,” said Vincent de Croock, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa.
“When planners book an event at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale, they not only receive access to our beautiful desert oasis setting and memorable group experiences, but they work closely with our incredible team of event experts to help ensure a seamless and unforgettable function. We look forward to further enhancing our on-site meeting experience with a renovation and expansion of our ballroom.”
The winners of the Smart Stars awards are selected by thousands of meeting professionals who voted for their picks in 30 categories. The awards recognize meeting planners’ premier choices for hotels, golf resorts, conference centers, destinations, theme parks, airlines, cruise lines and more.
Each year, Cvent names 250 hotels as Top Meeting Hotels, to help planners choose the best property for their next function. Their industry-acclaimed lists are utilized and trusted by event organizers across the globe. The lists rank hotels and destinations based on various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, room nights, response rate, conversion rate and more.
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch, located amidst flowering cactus and framed against the majestic McDowell Mountains, provides a premier meeting experience. The resort features more than 35,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space. Two flexible ballrooms and 14 additional function rooms are located in one wing of the resort, providing an exclusive and private meeting environment. The resort also features several outdoor spaces reflecting the beauty of its desert location.
Its new Desert Garden features a serene courtyard surrounded by mesquite trees. Additional outdoor venues include the 9,000 square-foot terrace court; a Waterfall Terrace featuring sparkling fountains set among golf course and mountain views; and a spacious lawn court featuring a gazebo and teak bar.
The resort also features event opportunities at its 2.5-acre water playground, as well as private access to its Gainey House, a 2,450 square foot private residence ideal for a sophisticated and intimate occasion.
The resort is also in the process of enhancing its meeting experience with a planned renovation and expansion to its ballroom.
For more information about Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa, visit hyattregencyscottsdale.com or call 480-444-1234.
