Hospice of the Valley gala - crowd

Guests were enticed by paintings, sculptures, jewelry, trips and more.

 Photo courtesy of Hospice of the Valley

The incredible generosity of the community was displayed in grand fashion at Hospice of the Valley’s annual art auction “Aaha! Art. Food. Wine,” where the nonprofit raised a record $650,000 to support innovative dementia care programs for families across the Valley.

More than 420 people filled the ballroom at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn on March 11 to eagerly bid on paintings and sculptures, fine jewelry, high-end dining, rare wines, exclusive trips and a wine-pairing experience for 12 featuring the culinary talents of Chef Mark Tarbell.

Hospice of the Valley gala - winners

Glenn and Felicia Pahnke thrilled to be top bidders for a trip to Spain.

Several auction items drew spirited bidding, including a stay at Arizona luxury retreat Castle Hot Springs; a stunning Scott Christensen landscape of fall colors in Jackson; and three nights at Montana’s exclusive Triple Creek Ranch, private jet included.

“We are beyond grateful for everyone’s generosity,” said Hospice of the Valley Executive Director Debbie Shumway. “Together, we are enhancing the quality of life for countless families in our community.”

Sharing the stage were Dementia Program Director Maribeth Gallagher and dynamic “auctiontainer” Letitia Frye, a former volunteer with the agency. Both spoke passionately about helping family caregivers provide compassionate care to loved ones while coping with challenges and nurturing their own health.

Hospice of the Valley gala - live art

Live Art by Showstoppers.

“Our goal,” Gallagher said, “is to share knowledge, insight and practical tools they need to live well with dementia.”

Monies raised at the gala allow Hospice of the Valley to serve more families, both at its new Dementia Care and Education Campus and its in-home Supportive Care for Dementia program that provides education and resources at no charge. Learn more at dementiacampus.org

Founded in 1977, Hospice of the Valley is the leading provider of hospice care in Arizona and offers a full spectrum of services for those with chronic illnesses, including all stages of dementia. Last year, the agency cared for 23,000 patients and their families and provided $12 million in charity care — serving everyone in need, regardless of insurance or financial status. For more information about the organization, visit hov.org.

