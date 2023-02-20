Kitsune Brewing Co. opened late last year in north Phoenix, but the concept for the business had been brewing long before that. Encouraged by his wife and now business partner Rebecca, Tyler Smith gave up corporate life to follow his dream and develop unique craft beers that push the envelope — and that have local craft beer lovers clamoring for more.
“I’ve been home brewing for more than 15 years. A family friend introduced me to it and I fell in love with the process,” said Smith, whose resume includes corporate gigs with the likes of Nike and PetSmart.
He noted that through various changes in his career, home brewing in his spare time remained a constant.
“Right before I was about to take another job and move my family, my wife asked me if that would really make me happy or if I wanted to take my home brewing to the next level,” Smith said.
The choice was obvious and with Rebecca’s support and help, they dove into making the dream of running their own brewery come true. But then COVID hit. Luckily, during that time, Tyler found a mentor and a friend in fellow brewer Marshall Norris of Simple Machine Brewing Company. Norris allowed Smith space in his brewery for two of the Smiths’ own fermentation tanks. After about a year and a half working out of Norris’ space, Tyler was ready to spread his wings and fly — opening Kitsune Brewing Co. with Rebecca on Oct. 7, 2022.
Inspired by his love of Japanese culture, the brewery’s namesake refers to a Japanese spirit that serves as a protector. Many of the beers’ names and imagery also pay homage to Japanese culture. Currently Kitsune Brewing Co. features between 14 and 16 craft brews on tap that rotate frequently.
While Kitsune first became known for its IPAs, the brewery has since been making a name for itself in the world of sour beers — as well as the Smiths’ unique ability to push the envelope to create something unique and maybe even a little silly – but that people will keep coming back for.
Kitsune’s Dirty Snowflake, for example, is actually a beer gray in appearance.
“How far can we push it?” Tyler asked. “Are people willing to try a gray beer?”
Turns out the answer is yes.
Kitsune Brewing Co. features a rotation of local food trucks that set up outside for guests, who are welcome to enjoy their food inside the brewery. Kitsune also boasts a “BYOF” (bring your own food) policy — guests of the brewery can bring in their own food or even have food delivered to the brewery while sipping some craft brews.
In addition to the collaboration with local food trucks and vendors, Kitsune Brewing Co. features some collaboration brews with other local breweries such as Tombstone Brewing and Dark Sky Brewing Company.
Kitsune Brewing Co. also presents engaging activities such as trivia night, which is at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday (with themed trivia every other week), and bingo every Thursday. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As Kitsune’s popularity grows, the Smiths plan to can popular varieties and distribute them at local bottle shops. They also hope to open a ramen shop next door, which couldn’t be more fitting, as well as expand with additional brewing equipment.
“We want to expand so we can get more tanks,” Smith said of their future growth. “Hopefully, we will be successful enough to need more space.”
Kitsune Brewing Co. is located at 3321 E. Bell Road, Suite B5. For more information, visit kitsunebrewingco.com.
