PopStroke, a golf entertainment venue featuring Tiger Woods’ TGR Design team’s one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses, as well a full food and beverage menu, an ice cream parlor, outdoor game area and playground, officially opened its doors in Glendale today at noon.
The venue is a concept by PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and TaylorMade Golf Company, and located at 9480 W. Hanna Drive in Glendale, in the Westgate Entertainment District.
The Glendale location is the seventh PopStroke location and the company’s first in Arizona.
“We are very excited to introduce our unique entertainment experience to the Glendale-Phoenix community,” said founder Greg Bartoli.
“PopStroke is about bringing friends together to enjoy the great game of golf in a fun, dynamic and stress-free environment while enjoying elevated food, cocktails, ice cream and a host of other amenities. The greater Phoenix metropolitan market is a world-class golf destination with a vibrant and growing mix of families, retirees and young professionals. The Westgate Entertainment District is an ideal location for our first ever Arizona PopStroke venue.”
Another location in Scottsdale, in the Talking Stick Entertainment District, is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in the next four to six months.
“I am thrilled to have PopStroke expand into Arizona,” Tiger Woods said. “Since we announced our plans, there has been a groundswell of interest, and we are excited to announce an official opening date. PopStroke is a fun way for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy time with family and friends.”
Earlier this year, TaylorMade Golf Company made a material investment in PopStroke to join a powerhouse ownership group that includes Tiger Woods and PopStroke Entertainment founder Greg Bartoli. Central to the partnership is an alignment of family-oriented values, an optimistic stance on golf's future and a comprehensive growth strategy that aims to bring more people into the game through a fun and accessible golf experience.
“What an exciting time to join the PopStroke team,” said David Abeles, TaylorMade president and CEO.
“The opening of the Glendale property is a momentous step in the growth of the business, bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to golfers of all ages and abilities in the Phoenix market. We're thrilled with the expansion of PopStroke, but even more so, we're inspired by its potential to bring new people to the game in a welcoming environment.”
PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring Tiger Woods’ TGR Design team’s one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses. The venue features an outdoor dining area with a full menu, craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, an ice cream parlor, an outdoor game area and a playground.
TGR Design created two 18-hole putting courses entirely with synthetic turf, incorporating undulations, fairways, bunkers and rough as seen on traditional golf courses. The Tiger Red Course challenges even the most experienced putters with strong contouring and tricky hole locations. The Tiger Black Course has softened contours to create an ideal course for families and anyone new to golf.
PopStroke’s mobile app enhances the experience with a digital scorecard, on-course drink delivery, showcasing scores on a digital scoreboard and earning loyalty rewards.
For more information, visit popstroke.com.
