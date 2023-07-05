GameDay Men's Health, a testosterone replacement therapy clinic located in north Scottsdale, is officially open for business after a successful grand opening event in mid-June.
“Thank you all for joining us at the grand opening of Gameday Men's Health Scottsdale,” said Cristi Harris of Gameday Men’s Health. “We are incredibly grateful for the amazing turnout and support we received from our fantastic community. It was a day filled with excitement, empowerment and a shared commitment to men's health and well-being.”
The GameDay team also extended thanks to the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce for their unwavering support, as well as their friends who traveled from various parts of Arizona, Nevada and California who attended the ribbon-cutting event.
GameDay Men's Health is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to improving men's overall health and vitality. With a focus on personalized testosterone programs, GameDay offers tailored solutions to help men achieve their health goals. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the field of men's healthcare.
“At Gameday Men's Health, we strive to provide comprehensive and personalized care for men, focusing on preventive measures, diagnostics and treatment options,” Harris said. “We are excited to embark on this journey and serve our community with the highest level of care.”
The grand opening event was further enhanced by the presence of Cecilia Foerster, a Chandler-based artist who has gone blind.
GameDay Men's Health had the pleasure of connecting with Cecilia through the Harris Olsen Family Foundation. Motivated by Cecilia's extraordinary talent and story resilience and perseverance, GameDay Men's Health requested her to create a mini-gallery for their office, a request she enthusiastically accepted.
Harris said the GameDay team feels incredibly honored to showcase Cecilia's exquisite pieces, which will undoubtedly add an artistic and uplifting atmosphere to their clinic.
GameDay Men's Health is excited to embark on this new chapter and is committed to providing top-notch care to their clients. They extend an open invitation to men seeking optimized health and well-being to visit their clinic and experience the GameDay difference.
Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok: @gamedaymenshealtharizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.