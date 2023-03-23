Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 759 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Unusually strong currents may affect recreational interests in Tempe Town Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips and Gilbert Roads) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 800 AM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release along the Salt River. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 758 AM MST, water releases from Saguaro and Bartlett Lakes due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational plans or other interests along the Salt River should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels, and cold water temperatures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phon D Sutton, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 758 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational plans or other interests along the Verde River should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels, and cold water temperatures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Fort McDowell, Needle Rock Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside Campground just below Bartlett Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Hassayampa River is occurring, leading to dangerous flows and road closures. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 617 AM MST, multiple gauge reports continue to indicate elevated flow in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Gila River and Hassayampa River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Buckeye, Hassayampa and Arlington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila Rivers is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 801 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood waters. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 945 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Hassayampa River is occurring, leading to dangerous flows and road closures. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 617 AM MST, multiple gauge reports continue to indicate elevated flow in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Buckeye. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by earlier upstream rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 145 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of normally dry river beds and pedestrian crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 748 AM MST, stream gauge reports indicated elevated water levels along the New River at Bell Road. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... in the Peoria area, pedestrian crossings in the riverbed near Thunderbird Road, Grand and Northern Avenues. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. Only six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you off your feet! &&