Don Mitchell worked in IT for over 30 years, but always knew he wanted to own his own business. So, when he and his wife moved to the Scottsdale area, he decided to take the plunge and make his dream a reality.
In 2022, he and his wife decided to move from Palm Springs, Calif. to be closer to their daughter, who had attended ASU, stayed in the area and now has a daughter of her own. During the move, the couple decided to take a year off from work to travel and enjoy family time.
Mitchell took this opportunity to explore other career options and found himself being drawn to Pool Scouts.
“I always wanted to have my own business,” he said. “So I started looking around and saw the Pool Scouts franchise for sale. I looked into it and decided it might be something I would like to do, especially being outdoors. I went through the process, checked up on the company and decided to pull the trigger and become my own boss.”
Being a previous pool owner himself, Mitchell knew the potential this market could hold and acquired three locations at the beginning of the year. Currently, the Scottsdale location is open for business under his ownership.
Some of the main reasons Mitchell enjoyed the IT field was because it was always changing and always had a new challenge. He said he definitely still has those things as a business owner, plus a few other perks.
“I wanted to be my own boss and create my own thing — build a business and make it successful. And have the freedom, of course, that if I need to take a day off here or there to be with the grandkids or whatever needs to happen, I can do that,” Mitchell said.
He admitted he’s not quite to that point yet, though, as he’s putting in the work to build up Pool Scouts of Scottsdale. Mitchell said he’s been spending a lot of time out in the field, getting to know customers and even adding new services.
Pool Scouts of Scottsdale now does repair work in addition to its other pool cleaning and maintenance services.
According to Mitchell, he’s “always been one to tinker,” and learned how to do work on his own pools over the years. He admitted that it’s a learning process, but the franchise can now do most minor repairs for customers instead of having to call someone else. This has been a great way to improve service to current customers and generate new business as well.
Mitchell said by starting his venture as a business owner with the Scottsdale Pool Scouts franchise, it “absolutely helps” to already have an established customer base. For now, he’s focused on building up the Scottsdale business and enjoying some time with his family, but Mitchell said he plans to open his other territories in the near future.
The Pool Scouts of Scottsdale location services Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek, Carefree, Tempe, Desert Ridge and the Boulders in addition to Scottsdale. For more information, visit poolscouts.com/scottsdale.
