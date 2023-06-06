When Charles Roller was a young child, he told his mother he would grow up to race motorcycles and be a champion one day. At age 33, he earned the prestigious title of Nevada State Off-Road Champion and began saving money to collect rare mini bikes, and then motorcycles.
On Saturday, June 10, nine of his 18 highly collectible motorcycles will hit the auction block during EJ’s Auction & Appraisal’s quarterly catalog sale. The online auction begins at 10 a.m. and interested bidders can preview the bikes at EJ’s Glendale location, 5880 W. Bell Road, or view the catalog and extensive condition reports ahead of time online.
“These are extremely rare bikes in mint condition,” said Erik Hoyer, CEO of EJ’s Auction & Appraisal.
“Charles went above and beyond to care for them. All the bikes were stored in his air-conditioned home since before 2004. He even drained the float bowls and gas tanks of all the bikes and removed the batteries from the 1960s Hondas since they would have leaked acid over time.”
Roller, a Paradise Valley resident, said he has been fortunate to have access to these rare bikes because of his connections with the motorcycle world’s top industry leaders.
“It’s hard to describe my respect for the workmanship of these bikes and the athletes who raced them, and in some cases, built them,” Roller said.
“I commissioned Dave Miller to build a true and completely original 1964 Taco 22 for me in 2011. Dave was an icon in the racing world… He was a three time mini bike champion on a Taco 22 who later became a master fabricator. Dave died soon after, and so this is the last and only true original Taco bike that will ever be made.”
The 1968 Honda Dream is another rare bike that was owned by Boyd Coddington, a famous Hot Rod builder in Southern California.
“I purchased the Honda Dream from Boyd’s lead mechanic, whom he had left the bike to after he died suddenly,” Roller said. “This bike comes with the original ‘Certificate of Title to a Vehicle’ issued by the State of Iowa.”
Other rare bikes in the auction include two 1966 CB77 305 Honda Super Hawks, a 1969 Honda CB 450 K1 Twin, a 1991 Honda CT-70 mini trail, 1964 CL72 Honda Scrambler in perfect, original condition, a new 2001 Honda CR500R and a 1974 Kawasaki Z1 900.
The June 10 auction will also include rare collectibles, fine art, antiques, jewelry, furniture and other valuable items. For details, visit ejsauction.com or call 623-878-2003.
