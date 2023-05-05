There are few things that make someone feel as warm and happy as rescuing a little animal in need — and a family trip to Disneyland is one of them. Fearless Kitty Rescue has found a way to combine the two of those for an unparalleled feeling of joy.
The rescue center is holding a raffle for a chance to win four one-day park hopper passes, good for both Disneyland and California Adventure through June 12, 2024. With the prize valued at more than $800, raffle tickets are only $10 each, and all proceeds go to Fearless Kitty Rescue.
“Proceeds for the raffle will go to help pay for medications and veterinary services for special needs cats,” said Christine Fixico, Fearless Kitty Rescue executive director.
“Once a kitty is taken in by Fearless Kitty Rescue, we do whatever is best for that kitty to help get them ready for adoption. This past year we have cared for cats with chronic medical or behavioral needs and cats requiring surgical intervention for genetic deformities or infections from kittenhood. Though worth every penny, these expenses really add up and the contributions from this raffle will hopefully go a long way to help cover some of those costs.”
Fixio added that the rescue is aiming to bring in 300 cats and kittens in 2023, and 100% of funds from this raffle go to taking care of them.
Raffle tickets are available for purchase now through Sunday, May 14, and the winner will be drawn Monday, May 15. Tickets of $10 each can be purchased online at fearlesskittyrescue.org or in person at Fearless Kitty Rescue, located at 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills.
“Remember, you can’t win if you don’t play,” Fixico said. “This is a terrific way to support the efforts of Fearless Kitty Rescue and have a chance to win a great prize.”
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill cat rescue. Fearless Kitty Rescue is dedicated to providing a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home. Fearless Kitty Rescue believes in a future when all cats live happy and healthy lives, free from loneliness, cruelty and neglect.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition. To learn more, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.