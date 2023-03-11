Scottsdale-based Tequila Corrido is strengthening its national presence and agave spirit footprint with an expansion into the Texas market, where it recently launched its Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas.
“Each market we expand to is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to share the story, history and authentic taste of Tequila Corrido,” said Brian Raab, president and partner of Tequila Corrido. “Everything we source comes straight from Mexico and we are proud to bring that to the people of Texas.”
The literal translation of a “corrido” is a ballad, in a traditional Mexican style, typically having lyrics that narrate a story. So, with every harvest, Tequila Corrido pays homage to the tequila-making traditions and stories behind its evolution.
All the ingredients are sourced from Mexico, where the tequila is created by master distiller Ana María Romero. Every bottle captures the attention to detail, commitment to excellence and pursuit of enjoyment in all aspects of life. The spirit is barrel-aged in its Guadalajara distillery and available in three expressions: Tequila Corrido Blanco, Tequila Corrido Reposado and Tequila Corrido Añejo.
“With each new city we expand to, we continue to create new fans and supporters,” said Tequila Corrido COO Anthony Boyle. “This is just the beginning. Tequila Corrido is meant to be shared and we are doing our part to spread that awareness.”
Tequila Corrido also recently launched in Las Vegas and Tennessee, and it’s not stopping there. Raab and Boyle, along with their business partner, celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mike Watts, plan to launch in Colorado, Georgia and New Mexico next. The tequila is available in 38 states across the country.
For more information about Tequila Corrido, visit ilovetequilacorrido.com.
