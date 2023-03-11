Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 429 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips Road) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has fallen. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek and Carefree. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&