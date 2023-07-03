Remodeling a home can be a stressful task, but Fari Designs LLC streamlines the process by handling both the design and construction, giving homeowners faster results at lower prices and just one point of contact.
Fari Designs LLC has become a one-stop-shop, offering an all-in-one solution for clients seeking to breathe new life into their living spaces.
The Scottsdale-based company is owned by Fari Momeni, who is both an interior designer and a licensed, bonded and insured general contractor. With a degree in design, more than 30 years of experience and a true passion for her work, Momeni has a well-backed reputation for exceeding client expectations on budget and on time.
“Beautifying your home is a labor of love,” she said. “It’s about living in spaces that bring you joy, energize your spirit and excite your imagination. I believe in infusing my passion, imagination and your individuality into every design. Your satisfaction is our main goal.”
As both designer and contractor, Momeni handles a project from start to finish. Clients don’t have to hire separately or pay for more hours, which she said is a “big plus.” There’s also the peace of mind of having one consistent point of contact for everything.
“You only talk with me,” Momeni said. “I handle scheduling and paying my vendors. I communicate with the owners in extreme detail so that they don’t have to worry about talking to an electrician, plumber or the drywall guy — I take care of all of that.”
She isn’t just a face for the company, though. One of her main principles is to treat her clients’ house like her house. Part of this is just about keeping a clean work environment, but Momeni said it also helps her make sure what she’s designing is as functional as it is photogenic.
“When I’m designing, I imagine living in the house — cooking, cleaning. Then, I can see what should go where and what is practical for the homeowner,” Momeni explained. “I recognize the importance of the project. It’s remodeling someone’s home, so when it comes to planning and design, it’s about more than just what looks good.”
Throughout her projects, Momeni has fostered strong relationships with her clients, becoming not only their trusted remodeling expert but also a friend. Her commitment to open communication ensures that clients are actively involved in every step of the process. Through regular updates, detailed explanations and a willingness to go the extra mile, Momeni ensures that her clients feel heard, respected and well-informed throughout the remodeling journey.
This connection with clients is a big part of why Momeni has been so successful.
“It feels so rewarding when my client comes back and says, ‘Oh my God, it is fabulous, we just love it,’” she said. “Most of my customers are remote, so we use FaceTime and take pictures and videos. When they come back and see it for real, they are like, ‘This is jaw dropping,’ and it makes me so happy.”
Fari Designs LLC, a 100% woman-owned company, does complete home remodeling and additions. While based in Scottsdale, Momeni said she has done projects in Mesa, Chandler, Tucson — “I go everywhere.”
For more information, visit faridesigns.com or contact Momeni directly by calling 480-522-8564 or emailing farimdesigns@gmail.com.
