Each year the Desert Foothills Leadership Academy does a project to apply their leadership skills and give back to the community. This year’s project was a teacher appreciation event for Cactus Shadows High School teachers, to honor them for all they do with a special lunch and gifts.
The goal of this event was to communicate to our local teachers just how important they are to the Desert Foothills area and in turn let them feel the love and support of their surrounding community.
The community stepped up in a big way. The Leadership Academy participants worked for several months and raised over $7,000 in local donations. From the donations collected, the Leadership Academy was able to present each teacher with gift certificates and coupons from local businesses at a luncheon on Aug. 30.
Generous community donations came from all these local sponsors who wanted to show their support to the teachers who work so hard educating the future leaders of our community:
- Allstate - Rebecca Niessink
- C & E Rentals
- Carefree Physical Therapy
- Carefree Property Group - Russ Lyon
- Cave Creek Car Wash
- The Cobb Family
- Cobblestone Auto Spa
- Dairy Queen of Cave Creek
- Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities
- Dory & David Mawyer
- Dutch Bros Coffee
- Earth Care
- Five Star Mexican
- Taco Grill
- Fit6
- Flat Tire Bike Shop
- GM Zimmerman Architect
- GameDay Men’s Health
- Glaze Donuts AZ
- Helene Madden
- Janey’s Coffee House
- Julie Clark
- Karsten’s Ace Hardware at Carefree
- Kathleen Coleman
- Kiwanis Club of Carefree
- Local Johnny’s Tavern & Café
- Parkway Bank of Cave Creek
- Premiere Estate Planning
- Prickly Pear Inn
- The Print Shop Cave Creek
- The Roadhouse
- Safeway
- Sanctuary Tactical
- Shiloh Builders
- Shiloh General
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Stumblina’s Cantina
- Tonto Bar & Grill at Rancho Manana
- Town of Carefree
- Town of Cave Creek
- UPS Store in Carefree
- Walmart in Cave Creek
- Window Covers by Julie
The Desert Foothills Leadership Academy, a partnership with the Holland Center and Carefree/Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce, is driven by a strong community desire to be a part of the creation of our future leaders. Its mission is to educate, energize and engage emerging leaders with a goal of enriching community life while responsibly mapping our future and sustaining our natural resources for generations to come.
All of this is done through a focus on strengthening participants' understanding of the past, current and future potential of the Sonoran Desert Foothills.
To learn more about the program, visit DesertFoothillsLeaders.org.
