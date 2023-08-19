Desert Financial Credit Union welcomes K-12 teachers across Arizona to apply for its fourth annual “Adopt-A-Teacher” program. Desert Financial will award seven teachers with $3,000 each for classroom supplies between September and November.
Applications for the program are currently being accepted through Friday, Aug. 25 and Desert Financial will select seven lucky winners who will be notified by Friday, Sept. 1. The program is open to any K-12 teacher who works or lives in Cochise, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Mohave, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai or Yuma counties.
The application is simple, requiring only a teacher’s name, grade level, school, contact information and wish list for up to $3,000 in classroom supplies and essentials.
Winners from previous years used Adopt-A-Teacher funds to take class field trips, restock classroom supplies and purchase supplementary equipment for photography, hands-on science and class projects.
To learn more or to apply for the “Adopt-A-Teacher” program, visit DesertFinancial.com/AdoptATeacher.
Desert Financial Credit Union was founded in 1939 by a group of educators who believed in sharing success with their community. The credit union continues to share its success by giving back to local teachers. In 2022, Desert Financial gave back more than $119,000 to teachers and educational programs in Arizona.
