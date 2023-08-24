Slated to open its first Scottsdale location this fall, locally owned and operated Derma Health Skin & Laser will offer medical-grade aesthetic services at its newest clinic located off Shea and the 101 near Frys and At Home.
“We are very excited to bring our skilled medical professionals and aestheticians to Scottsdale,” said Trish Gulbranson, founder and CEO of Derma Health. “The new clinic will allow us to be much more accessible to our Paradise Valley and Scottsdale patients.”
The 5,172-square-foot location was designed by Kenneth Ussenko Design and features a layered composition of subtle and muted natural color tones. The fourth Derma Health Skin & Laser in the Valley, the clinic will offer nine treatment rooms for neurotoxin and dermal filler injections, aesthetic facial services and chemical peels, laser skin and body treatments, PDO Thread Lifts and laser hair removal treatments.
Derma Health currently has locations in Chandler, Gilbert and Phoenix and will be relocating its corporate headquarters from Tempe to the new Scottsdale location by the end of the year.
More than 60,000 patients have received treatments and services at Derma Health, which offers laser, skin and body treatments, Botox, dermal fillers, body contouring and medical-grade aesthetic services. The med-spa is ranked in the top 1% in the nation by Allergan and is the No. 1 provider of facial fillers and Botox in the Southwest. Thousands of Botox and filler injections are administered each month at all Valley locations.
“Our goal is to help people look as beautiful on the outside as they feel on the inside. We’ve been doing this for more than 15 years and this new clinic will allow us to continue that mission,” Gulbranson said.
Derma Health is dedicated to providing its highly trained medical staff with ongoing training in the most advanced techniques in all services. Extended weekday and weekend hours are provided to accommodate busy schedules.
The new clinic will be located at 10390 N. 90th St., Suite A, in Scottsdale. Learn more about Derma Health at dhiskin.com.
