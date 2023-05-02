True Spec Golf, a custom club fitter and builder, recently announced that they have partnered with Talking Stick Golf Club. True Spec Scottsdale East opened in March and is the latest undertaking in a series of partnerships that brings True Spec’s club fittings and customer service to prominent clubs and resorts across the country.
This location is True Spec's fourth in Arizona.
The facility features indoor-to-outdoor fittings utilizing the industry’s first quadroscopic launch monitor, Foresight GCQuad. True Spec’s fitting matrix has more than 50,000 club head and shaft combinations from every major equipment manufacturer, which helps its master fitters find the best equipment to improve a player’s game. Each club is custom built at True Spec’s Scottsdale headquarters to the exact specifications derived from the fitting process.
“Scottsdale is our home and maintaining the strongest presence possible here is a priority for us,” said Ryan Richardson, president of True Spec Golf. “Talking Stick’s reputation as one of the best facilities in the area was a key factor in why we’re partnering with them.”
The natural beauty, history and tranquility of the Sonoran Desert is balanced perfectly by the hospitality for which Talking Stick Golf Club has become known.
“We pride ourselves on providing our guests with a complete, high-end, quality experience,” said Roy Smith, general manager at Talking Stick Golf Club. “The partnership with True Spec allows us to offer golfers the best fitting experience possible, making it an ideal pairing.”
True Spec Scottsdale East shares a building with the VISION54 Golf Coaching program co-founded and performed by Lynn Marriott, Pia Nilsson and their team of trained coaches.
“We focus on all the elements that influence performance, including physical, technical, mental and emotional,” said Pia Nilsson, co-founder of VISION54 Golf Coaching program. “Fitted equipment is a core belief for us at VISION54, and now the highly recognized True Spec fitting will be available for our students in the same Academy building.”
True Spec Scottsdale East is located at 9998 Talking Stick Way. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $375 for a full bag fitting. To book a custom fitting appointment, golfers can visit truespecgolf.com.
