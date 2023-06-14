This Scottsdale auto dealership that opened in 2019 brings unparalleled transparency to customers. Typically, when you take your car into the shop for an issue, they’ll come back with a lengthy list of other things wrong with your car, racking up a massive bill.
Unless you’re a car expert, you have to trust that their technicians are being honest and not trying to take advantage of you. It can be a hard decision to make as you’re standing there adding up everything that you “should” do. With Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale, you don’t have to guess.
About a year ago, they started making videos for every customer that came in to get their car serviced.
“The idea is to provide that peek behind the curtain, that peek under the car, under the hood so we can show them exactly what we’re talking about when we mentioned X, Y and Z,” said David Kim, service manager at Courtesy Volvo of Scottsdale.
Instead of just hearing someone tell you, for example, that your tires are too worn, you’re being sent a video of your car with your wheels on, compared to what a brand new tire and treads look like. In each video they’ll walk through the different components of your car to show you what’s looking great, what’s okay and what you should consider repairing/replacing.
Courtesy Automotive Group has always been a forward thinking brand since opening in 1955. This family owned and operated group opened Courtesy Chevrolet in Phoenix and has since expanded, opening Courtesy Chrysler Dodge RAM, Jeep and Kia in Superstition Springs, Courtesy Volvo in Scottsdale and Courtesy Chevrolet in San Diego.
“Certainly we’re not the only ones in the country doing this, but I would say we’re in the minority with our providers offering this type of service,” Kim said.
“From a consumer point of view, not being within these four walls as an employee, the videos give you a sense of relief and trust. We’ve put a video in front of the customer saying ‘hey, this is what we’re talking about. This is the level at which you should replace this and here is where you’re at. This is our recommendation.’”
Customers, being the lifeblood of any business, make it important to stand out. Customers need to see that you truly do have their best interests at heart.
“Our goal with everybody that walks in through this door is to serve their family for generations to come with their automotive needs. So, the way we do this is by increasing transparency, building trust and therefore loyalty in the context of vehicle repairs,” Kim added.
Josh Fink, owner of multiple Nick’s Menswear and customer of Courtesy Volvo of Scottsdale, was blown away by the service he received from this dealership.
Dropping off his Volvo for a regular service check, he was planning on calling an Uber to work and was surprised when one of the service guys offered to give him a ride.
“I’m at my office and I get this text from Courtesy Volvo of Scottsdale and I’m looking at it and see a video and I’m like, ‘Why are they sending me a video of a Volvo?’ Then I realize it’s my license plate so I play the video,” Fink said. “The vehicle is lifted up and the technician is under the car. I was blown away, I remember I told my business partner and showed 50 of my employees like ‘how are you going to argue with this?’”
He was blown away so much that it inspired him to take his online company to this next level of service. Now, whenever you’re looking to order a suit online from Nick’s Menswear you’ll send in your measurements along with pictures, and then once your suit comes in, you’ll send a picture in it so they can ensure that they’ve hit the mark and everything fits perfectly.
“I took that from this experience [with Courtesy Volvo]. You’re removing a barrier that every consumer has which is ‘are they doing right by me? Can I trust them?’” Fink said.
“With vehicles, they're the expert, with suits I'm the expert. You go to a doctor because they're the expert. You're not going to tell him what you want, they're going to tell you what you need. Ultimately it's a customer's decision, but our job is to educate the customer and share what our philosophy is and what we believe in.”
Among the variety of cars he owns he’s never been loyal to a specific vehicle service department, but now he wouldn’t go anywhere else for his Volvo.
While Courtesy Volvo of Scottsdale is the first of Courtesy brands to start these videos, it’s spreading to their other locations. Courtesy runs on trust and transparency, giving customers a sense of relief that they’re truly being taken care of.
For more information on Courtesy Automotive Group, visit courtesyautomotivegroup.com.
Funny, I felt that my Dealer, Sanderson Lincoln, Phoenix, AZ was the best I ever experienced, perhaps their are others that almost measure up.
