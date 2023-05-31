Portico, a 5.4-acre development in north Scottsdale that features a contemporary design and 112 condominiums across nine five-story buildings, has officially broken ground, with the project estimated to be completed in June 2024.
The condominiums are developed by Belgravia Group and feature architectural and interior design from KTGY, a full-service architecture, branding, interiors and planning firm specializing in residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments.
This new development brings together KTGY’s architecture and interior design expertise to create a modern functional design thoughtfully planned to take advantage of the natural desert backdrop offered by the McDowell Mountain range and appointed with intentional details that transform people’s experiences.
“Portico is a testament to the power of successful collaboration between KTGY and our very talented client, Belgravia Group. We are proud of our team’s dedication to designing this exceptional community and excited to see construction begin,” said Demetrios Stavrianos, executive director, architecture, KTGY.
Showcasing the design team’s extensive knowledge of the region, they integrated a dynamic urban aesthetic with the serene calm of suburban desert life. This design has been recognized by industry peers, and Portico was awarded the Multi-Family Project of the Year Award by Phoenix Agent Magazine in the 2023 Agent’s Choice Awards.
“We're delighted to work with KTGY on another Belgravia development and by the response to Portico, which has exceeded our expectations,” said Jonathan McCulloch, CEO of Belgravia Group. “To have a project nearly half sold prior to breaking ground speaks to the desirability of the design, quality of product and the overall strength of the Scottsdale market.
The architectural language of Portico speaks to a classic modern design with sharp, clean lines accentuated by a material palette of smooth stucco, solid and perforated metal panels, rich wood accents and applied steel sunshades. The interior design draws upon this distinctive architectural language as well as features from the natural surroundings, using subtle textures and natural materials to create a contemporary and sophisticated atmosphere within.
All residences are provided with large outdoor terraces, offering a balance between indoor and outdoor living. Residents will also have access to amenities such as an upscale clubhouse, outdoor pool and spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Construction started in mid-May and about half of the 112 units have already been sold, according to McCulloch. The homes are one- to four-bedroom condominiums ranging from 1,188 to 2,768 square feet with up to 540 square feet of additional outdoor living area.
The price of a two-bedroom with a den starts at the mid $900,000s, with three bedrooms starting at $1.1 million and four bedrooms starting at $1.6 million.
Portico is located at 19355 N. 73rd Way in Scottsdale. For more information about the luxury condominiums, visit porticocondos.com.
