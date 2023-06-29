Chick-fil-A Norterra is now officially open, offering dine-in, drive-thru, mobile drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Located at 2575 W. Jomax Road, Chick-fil-A Norterra joins 37 other Chick-fil-A restaurants currently serving the greater Phoenix area. The restaurant is one of five new locally owned and operated restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area this year, as well as one licensed location.
The restaurant truly is locally owned and operated, even if it has a big name. Chick-fil-A Norterra is run by independent franchisee Jeff Myles, who lives in the north Phoenix area and also runs the Deer Valley Chick-fil-A location.
“Myles began his career with Chick-fil-A in 1997 as a team member in Peachtree City, Georgia,” Chick-fil-A, Inc. said. “Throughout his time as a team member, Myles exemplified outstanding teamwork and leadership skills, which led to his recognition as one of the recipients of Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures Scholarship.”
Laddering success and passions, Myles became an operator in 2007 at a restaurant in the Deer Valley neighborhood of Phoenix, which he will continue to operate in addition to Chick-fil-A Norterra.
“My wife, Vicki, and I are honored to have been selected to operate a second Chick-fil-A restaurant, especially as the brand gears up to celebrate 20 years in the Phoenix market,” Myles said.
“We have grown strong roots in the community over the last 15 years, and I’m so looking forward to growing even stronger community ties with the Norterra restaurant opening in my own backyard.”
In Norterra, Myles will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.
In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Phoenix area to aid in the fight against hunger.
In addition, Chick-fil-A Norterra is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the community by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.
Myles’ restaurant will participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 18 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.
Guests of Chick-fil-A Norterra can place an order for pickup, dine-in, mobile drive-thru or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online. Customers can also join the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program to receive points on qualifying purchases which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in the area.
Chick-fil-A is perhaps best known for “the original” chicken sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.
Fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company's quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.
For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Norterra, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram.
