Chas Roberts Air Conditioning and Plumbing, a local family-owned HVAC and plumbing service provider, is donating three brand-new AC systems, including installation, to one local family and two nonprofit organizations as part of their 14th Annual Cool Play Giveaway.
The lucky recipients include James and Lacey Falkenberg from Surprise; The Singletons, who support single-parent families battling cancer; and Regal Dane Rescue, a local rescue for great danes.
The Cool Play Giveaway, now in its 14th year, was initially started by the second generation President and CEO, Chas Roberts, and third generation and current President and CEO, Sissie Roberts Shank.
This initiative serves as a way to assist local families or organizations undergoing hardship and in desperate need of a new AC system.
“A reliable air conditioner is an absolute necessity in this excruciating heat, not just for comfort but also for safety,” Shank said.
“We understand the vital role an AC system plays in ensuring the well-being of families and businesses in our community, so we try to do our part to help those that may not have the means to replace an old or non-working system.”
The recipients
The Falkenberg family has been dealt an incredibly tough hand in life, struggling with a variety of serious medical conditions. James was diagnosed with meningitis and requires frequent hospitalization and treatment, so he is unable to work. His wife, Lacey, is a preschool teacher with epilepsy. They have three daughters, one in a wheelchair and another daughter who also suffers from epilepsy.
They had a house built back in 2013, and during the first summer in their new home, the AC malfunctioned. Since then, it has repeatedly broken down each summer. With the intense heat we’ve experienced this summer, the unit is now on its last leg.
The Singletons is a Phoenix-based nonprofit devoted to meeting the needs of single-parent families battling cancer by providing nutritious meals, camaraderie/companionship, essential household items, activities, experiences, gifts for kids and more.
After acquiring a new building in January 2020, the organization faced unexpected expenses that were more than triple the budget. They eventually opened in late 2021 due to construction delays, only to discover that the kitchen’s AC system was not functioning properly. This was a big concern, as this is where the volunteers store and prep food and assemble meal kits for families.
Glendale-based Regal Dane Rescue hit a bump in the road when their AC went out in mid-July. After receiving a quote of over $10,000 for a new AC unit, they were at a crossroads caring for 13 special needs rescue dogs in above 115-degree weather. As luck would have it, the timing was perfect. A friend told them about the Chas Roberts Cool Play Giveaway, so they took to social media asking for nominations.
In conjunction with vendors Lennox, Carrier and Goodman, who donate the systems, and Smiley Crane, who provides the crane service for roof installation, Chas Roberts is happy to be able to coordinate the program and provide installation for these deserving winners.
Family-owned and operated for four generations, Chas Roberts AC & Plumbing continues to serve Arizona with a genuine and trustworthy approach to the Valley’s AC, heating and plumbing needs.
Chas Roberts has been serving both the Metro Phoenix and Tucson areas for over 80 years and is the largest HVAC provider in Arizona. Every technician is certified and has successfully completed the rigorous Chas Roberts Customer Service Training Program on top of being licensed, bonded and insured. For more information visit chasroberts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.