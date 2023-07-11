Champion Chiropractic, located in Cave Creek, recently commemorated 10 years of helping heal patients and lessen their pain with a celebratory ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Cave Creek/Carefree Chamber of Commerce.
Led by Dr. Colleen Krahl, a seasoned chiropractor and the owner of the clinic, Champion Chiropractic has been providing comprehensive care to individuals of all ages in the Cave Creek and Carefree community for a decade.
During the anniversary celebration, the community had the opportunity to experience the diverse range of services offered by Champion Chiropractic. Massage therapist Patty Utter provided free 10-minute chair massages to attendees, allowing them to experience the benefits of therapeutic touch.
“Thank you all so much for celebrating with us last night for our 10 year anniversary/ five years in this location,” Krahl shared on the Champion Chiropractic Facebook page after the event.
“This open house was a way to thank you all for a great 10 years by offering you adult beverages, finger foods, desserts, free chair massages, etc., but you all blessed me very much and made me feel so special! To the next 10 years!”
During the anniversary celebration, Krahl was also on site to share information about the clinic's specialized chiropractic services, which cater to both humans and animals. A few of those services include spinal adjustments, spinal decompression, foot orthotics, electrical musical stimulation and acupuncture, as well as several different types of massage therapy.
Krahl brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Champion Chiropractic. With a focus on treating athletes, children, expectant mothers and seniors, she utilizes chiropractic techniques, nutrition guidance and rehabilitative therapies to provide personalized care. Krahl also holds a certification in animal chiropractic from the esteemed American Veterinary Chiropractic Association, showcasing her commitment to holistic wellness for both humans and animals.
Champion Chiropractic is a winner of the 2015 Patients' Choice Awards in Chiropractic and a two time winner of the Carefree/Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce Best in Health & Wellness (2019 and 2020).
As Champion Chiropractic marks its 10 year anniversary, they reaffirm their dedication to providing exceptional care and personalized services to the Cave Creek and Carefree community. The clinic, located at 4532 E. Lone Mountain Road, invites individuals of all ages to experience their comprehensive approach to wellness and discover the benefits of chiropractic care and massage therapy.
For more information, visit championcavecreek.com or follow the business on Facebook at @EasyStreetClinic.
