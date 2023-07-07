Community members gathered to celebrate the reopening of the Walmart Supercenter in Cave Creek, which was remodeled to offer more customer-centric features and a community-focused mural.
“We’re always striving to make our customers’ lives easier,” said Walmart store manager, Ofa Maka. “We welcome the Cave Creek community to come see the many enhancements throughout the store.”
Located at 34399 N. Cave Creek Road, the Walmart Supercenter celebrated its grand reopening with a festive event June 30. Kim Mayse, Cave Creek's longest-tenured Walmart associate of 32 years, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon and Esmeralda Mansfield, another Walmart employee, sang the National Anthem.
Cave Creek Boy Scouts Troop 15 were also there to conduct a flagpole ceremony, as well as the American Legion Post 34, who revved things up by riding in on motorcycles.
According to Maka, some of the store improvements include expanded merchandise selections (including housewares, pets, fashion apparel, hardware, arts and crafts, cosmetics and grocery), updated pharmacy with customer care walk-up windows, expanded self-checkout and a grab and go convenience area. There were also upgrades to the store’s shopping carts, customer service center and deli and bakery section.
One of the first things shoppers will notice about the remodel, though, is the addition of a Cave Creek-inspired mural right in the entrance of the store. This artwork is part of Walmart's Community Mural Program, an initiative aimed at celebrating communities across America through public-facing art installations. The mural serves as a visual representation of Walmart's ongoing commitment to the local community.
The mural, painted by local artist Chris Vena, is meant to represent the Town of Cave Creek. It features some iconic images like the town sign and Frontier Town cowboy and storefronts as well as more subtle things like the boulders, cacti and a horse.
“I’ve lived in Maricopa County for 10 years and I’ve been Phoenix since I was a kid in the 80s. My great grandparents lived in north Phoenix and we used to go horseback riding in the Cave Creek area,” Vena said, and added that this connection helped him know what to paint for the mural.
“I was given a prompt that included things that Cave Creek is known for, so I spent a day in town reacquainting myself with the area and used those photos as inspiration for the painting. I featured the horse because they’re beautiful and my main connection to the area.”
In an added commitment to the Cave Creek community, Maka presented $8,000 in grants to local organizations, including Sounds of Autism ($1,000), Military Support Foundation ($3,000), Poly Praise ($2,000), Beys Blessings ($1,000) and Puppy Luv Animal Rescue ($1,000). Representatives from each of these organizations were recognized and presented with a big check at the reopening ceremony.
Cave Creek Mayor Bob Morris was also at the ceremony, and pointed out that the sales tax receipts generated from Walmart are a major source of funding for the town’s newly developed fire department. The town even brought its fire/rescue brush truck, which was largely paid for thanks to Walmart sales, to the reopening event.
The Cave Creek Walmart first opened in October, 2011, bringing approximately 220 new jobs to the area. The recent remodel was part of “Walmart’s Signature Experience,” which “seeks to inspire customers and elevate their in-store experience,” according to Maka.
Other upgrades at the Cave Creek Walmart Supercenter include:
Activated corners: Exciting displays are featured at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space, allowing them to discover all that Walmart has to offer.
Elevated departments: Transformed stores feature displays showcasing products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine them fitting into their daily lives.
More space to discover: Walmart has purposefully created more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer.
Digital touchpoints: These new touchpoints located throughout the store help to communicate to customers the vast range of products and services Walmart offers online through the use of QR codes and digital screens. For example, in Walmart’s Pets area, a customer may scan the QR code to find additional dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service options or have a 20-pound bag of kibble delivered to their door.
In addition, the Cave Creek Walmart store offers pickup, delivery, Walmart Pay (a touch-free way to pay) and Walmart+ (a membership program).
Stop by to see the new renovations and Vena’s mural.
