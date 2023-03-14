Brent Diggins, Cave Creek resident and managing director of Performance+Intelligence at Allison+Partners, a global marketing and communications agency, was named to PRWeek’s “Dashboard 25,” a prestigious list of innovators in the communications technology space driving the PR industry forward.
Diggins is a trusted voice, innovator, agency manager and consultant in the technology communications space.
A champion and leader of digital transformation and data adoption, Diggins built Allison+Partners’ global performance and intelligence team, which formally launched last year, and led creation of the influencer marketing process globally.
He has overseen the agency’s analytics, data science, insights and research functions for the past five years.
Diggins was instrumental in growing the firm’s Phoenix office from three employees to 35, making it the third largest in size and revenue throughout its global network.
He also led the development and honing of the agency’s tech stack, supporting operations and driving growth for the agency as well as modernizing clients’ approach to measurement and analytics. This includes the development of offerings such as the Influence Impact Index and the recently launched Brandgeist (BGIQ), a proprietary methodology that measures real-time cultural relevance of brands.
Diggins forged Allison+Partners’ insights-led approach and continues to lead the agency’s integration of cutting-edge technology to maximize results for clients. His early assessments of tools such as Memo, Proof Analytics and Trendkite have played a pivotal role in the modernization of the agency’s measurement capabilities.
Currently serving as a partner and managing director of the performance and intelligence team, Diggins has been with Allison+Partners for nearly 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.