Steve Schwab, CEO and founder of the Scottsdale-based vacation rental and property management company Casago, has been named a Phoenix Titan 100 in recognition of his leadership, vision and commitment to community service.
“I'm deeply honored to be recognized as a Phoenix Titan 100,” Schwab said. “It underscores the importance of strong teams, a positive corporate culture and community outreach.”
As an “Owner-Centric” property management company, Casago’s commitment to putting people before profits is the foundation for all its franchising models and operations. The Casago team is composed of self-proclaimed “property-management nerds” that are motivated by their love for the industry and the passion for the individuals that comprise it. Casago has cultivated a culture that is community focused with a dedication to advocating for property managers.
Schwab's leadership is founded on a military background and a BA in Criminal Justice/Police Science. In the vacation rental industry, his achievements include establishing Casago University for employee training, maintaining close contact with his geographically dispersed team and driving Casago's product and service expansion.
Schwab also emphasizes community outreach, fostering local charity fundraising, food drives and disaster relief initiatives. He founded the Mexico Children's Foundation to aid Mexican children with medical treatments, financial aid and educational assistance.
After his graduation in 2001, Schwab took over a small rental property business in Mexico that later became Casago. Casago has expanded to 53 locations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean through partnerships with local rental companies and a franchise model. Casago aims to provide memorable experiences for guests with a warm, homely atmosphere, focusing on sustainability, safety and community engagement.
Schwab's leadership has resulted in excellent customer service and ethical conduct across all Casago offices. He also developed proprietary software that has revolutionized the vacation rental industry by enhancing efficiency and transparency for property owners.
Schwab's commitment to ethical leadership, community outreach and philanthropy has benefitted both Casago's stakeholders and many individuals and families in need. His dedication sets him apart as a leader who inspires excellence, innovation and positive change in his industry.
Schwab will be formally recognized alongside other Titan 100 honorees on August 24th at the Desert Diamond Arena.
