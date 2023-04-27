An award-winning clinical esthetician of celebrities, Carmen Hamerski has launched her new skincare line, offering a range of luxurious and high-performance skincare products that combine cutting-edge science with natural ingredients to deliver the ultimate self-care experience.
With a passion for beauty and wellness, Carmenique Beauty is the culmination of almost three decades of work in the esthetics field and was founded with the goal of providing an unparalleled luxury skincare experience that not only enhances the skin’s appearance but also promotes overall well-being.
Phoenix resident and Carmenique Beauty’s founder and president, Hamerski has carefully formulated a line of products as a direct response to her clients’ needs that cater to a variety of skin types and concerns, from prematurely aging skin to sun damage, rosacea and skin sensitivity.
According to Hamerski, the biggest difference between her products and those from big skincare brands is the commitment to quality, achieved by thorough testing.
“My skincare line is medical-grade with our products being FDA regulated and going through extensive clinical testing,” she said. “Unfortunately, skincare products sold by department stores, drug stores and multi-level marketing companies are not, and thus are considered to be ‘cosmetic-grade,’ which are not regulated by the FDA, require no testing and often contain toxic fillers.”
With Carmenique’s mantra of “creating beauty from the inside out,” Hamerski prides herself on being a renaissance woman and giving back to her community.
Over the years of working in the beauty and skincare industry, she has also become a wellness coach, life coach, clinical hypnotherapist and neurotherapist. A chamber of commerce member, she is passionate about giving to causes that support veterans, children and women who have experienced tragedies.
More than that, Hamerski said it means a lot to her that Carmenique Beauty is a female and minority-owned business.
“I’m a foreign-born U.S. citizen from Argentina, and I feel fortunate that I live in a country where anyone with a strong work ethic can become successful, whether it’s a man, woman or immigrant,” she said.
Carmenique Beauty products, which are all made in the U.S., are now available is an extensive range of results-oriented products free of parabens, sulfates, hormones and formaldehyde, among many other commonly known irritants. Carmenque Beauty consists of safe products that use high-end ingredients available to help with anti-aging, skin lightening, sun and body protection while being gentle to the skin.
“At Carmenique Beauty, we believe that skincare is more than just a routine, it’s a form of self care and a way to connect with ourselves,” Hamerski said. “We are committed to empowering our customers to take care of their skin and to feel their best, inside and out.”
The brand's flagship products have already garnered rave reviews from early adopters for their ability to instantly plump and hydrate the skin, leaving it looking radiant and youthful.
Shop Carmenique Beauty products online at carmeniquebeauty.com with free shipping available and free samples with every order.
