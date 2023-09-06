One of the oldest restaurants in Carefree, the Black Mountain Cafe & Coffee Shop was created in 1978. While the building, owners and menu has undergone some changes throughout the years, this spot has consistently been noted as a town staple and favorite spot.
Current owners, Don and Lisa Little, purchased the shop in 2017 and have rolled out a few changes of their own.
One of those has been the addition of weekly Black Mountain Jam Sessions. Every Friday, the cafe offers a full dinner menu and an open invitation to musicians to come out and jam together.
“Our Friday nights have mostly been packed. The music and the talent never disappoint,” Don Little said.
Another big change, Black Mountain Cafe recently received its liquor license and now offers a beer, wine and select cocktails. But Little said that’s just the beginning.
“We are expanding in size, and adding a bar and lounge. We look to open for dinner on more evenings soon,” Little explained. “We also recently added a patio misting system and new kite shade canopies.”
Black Mountain Cafe & Coffee Shop, located at 7211 E. Ho Road in Carefree, serves espresso drinks, a full breakfast and lunch menu and sweet treats from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. Jam sessions are from 5 to 9 p.m. each Friday.
