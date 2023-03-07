For Sarah Faragalla, opening her own cafe was always a matter of “when,” not “if.” When the Holland Center had a space open up, she knew that was her moment.
“I’ve been wanting to do it for a really long time,” Faragalla said.
“I was always looking at spots and when I found this spot, I really liked the idea of it being in a community center. I felt like there was a lot of support and I felt like it was going to be a good way to get up and running in my first spot just with all the events here. There was a lot of community support from everyone and I was really excited.”
Faragalla grew up in the restaurant industry and had been selling her own teas and lemonades at local markets for about a year and a half while toying with the idea of opening her own store. Once she found the spot, it only took her about two months to renovate the space, get all the equipment, create a menu and open the doors.
Serving coffee, specialty espresso drinks, teas, lemonades, smoothies, protein shakes, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and flatbread pizza, Black Lion Cafe had its official grand opening in January.
According to Faragalla, everything at Black Lion Cafe is either made in house or sourced locally, which can be seen – and tasted – in the quality.
“Our coffee and espresso all come from a local roaster, so they’re all really good,” she said. “Our teas are local as well, they’re loose leaf organic and we brew them every single day for all of our iced and hot teas… Some stuff we make in house and our pastries are sourced from a local bakery called Squarz Bakery.”
Faragalla said some of the most popular menu items include the ham, egg and swiss stuffed croissant ($5.95); chicken pesto flatbread ($7.95); and chocolate chip cookie ($3.75), which she said are “super big” and “people love them.”
Black Lion Cafe also offers a wide variety of catering for events and corporate lunches, and Faragalla said she plans to expand the food menu in the future.
The cafe, located inside the Holland Community Center at 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
With the Holland Center’s many events and close proximity to Carefree and Cave Creek, Black Lion Cafe is an ideal spot to come by for a quick morning cup of coffee, relaxing lunch break or late-afternoon pick-me-up.
For more information, visit black-lion-cafe.com or follow them on Instagram at @black.lion.cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.